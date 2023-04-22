Environmental wappies strike again!!1! This time they deflated tires on 43 SUVs.

A fine article recently caused quite a stir in the country’s serious media. The fact was that at a car event a lot of cars were demolished and damaged. However, some things in the reporting would be incorrect, or unnecessarily make an unconfirmed link with pro-environmental groups. It would be bizarre to suggest that this behavior comes from the environmental angle.

Environmental wappies demand attack

Well, our humble apologies to Jesse Klaver, Rob Jetten and theirs. From now on we will only report about environmental whackers who scrap cars when the evidence is complete. Like in this case. A club environmental wappies has an attack on 43 SUVs itself jubilantly claimed.

FIRST ACTION IN BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS: 43 SUVS DISARMED Great action by the new TX Boston group who last night took out 43 SUVs in the Beacon Hill area, one of the wealthiest areas of the city. This is a do-it-yourself movement! Join us: https://t.co/cmqm5IOeg7 pic.twitter.com/vCnA1ZnUE3 — The Tire Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) April 20, 2023

The event took place in one of the better neighborhoods of Boston. A self-proclaimed group of climate activists called The Tire Extinguishers deflated the tires of 43 SUVs there. Or as they describe it themselves, 43 SUVs ‘disarmed’. Right yes.

flyers

Apart from deflating tires, the group also left unsolicited flyers on the cars. In this, the hard-working owners are made aware of the fact that they are very nasty people who are destroying the planet. The owners are not all convinced. The local police say they have received several reports of vandalism. An investigation has been launched.

The action of the Tire Extinguishers is not an isolated one. It is a group that is active in both Europe and America. The mission statement is to make it impossible to drive an SUV worldwide. According to the wappies, they ‘defend themselves’ against SUV drivers.

Tutorials

Membership of the club is freely available to everyone. Tutorials are also available on how to quickly deflate a modern tire. In December, the club carried out a coordinated campaign in which the tires were deflated in 900 SUVs in 18 countries in one night. So it’s like the Eurovision Song Contest. Just as many wokies, just a little less flamboyant attire. Instead of a glitter suit, a black hoody is a plus in this case.

If this sounds like you, you should be here can become a member. Doing?

