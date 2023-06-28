Leon, Guanajuatohas been shaken by a environmental scandal that has generated indignation and concern among its inhabitants, since denounced the felling of more than 60 trees in full heat wave.

Since last Friday, residents denounced the felling of more than 60 trees in the city, a action that was repeated again during the last hours of Monday and the first of Tuesday.

According to reports and local media, hethe trees were felled as part of the second stage of the expansion and modernization work of the Malecón del Ríoan important road in León, Guanajuato.

However, another aspect that bothered the public was that the felling was carried out during the early hours of Friday, at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Despite the inconvenience of the inhabitants, the Municipal Public Works Directorate shared a statement in which it stressed that they had the permission of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat).

As well as the authorization of the federal Government of “Exemption of MIA (Environmental Impact Manifesto) to expand and rehabilitate said road.

Subsequently, the mayoress of León, Alejandra Gutiérrez Campos, shared a tweet in which she said she was upset about the removal of the 63 trees on the Malecón del Río.

“From the municipal administration we must recognize the mismanagement of this situation and for this reason, I am instructing that, instead of the 249 trees requested by the Federal Government through Semarnat, 2,500 trees be planted in the coming weeks,” he pointed out.

The felling of trees continues in León

But the situation did not stop there, since on Monday and Tuesday users of social networks denounced that large and leafy trees were once again cut down.

This second occasion was in the Barrio de Santiago and Arbide neighborhoods. Reports indicate that the felling occurred at 04:00 hours.