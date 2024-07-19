Environmentalists: Fence between Finland and Russia will upset ecological balance

The construction of a fence on the border between Finland and Russia threatens to disrupt the ecological balance. This is about TASS the environmentalists interviewed said.

Finnish scientists were among the first to declare the harm of the project to nature during its discussion, said Andrey Nagibin, head of the public environmental project “Clean Arctic”. For example, because of the 200-kilometer fence, wild animals will not be able to migrate from Russia to Finland and back, as they are accustomed to, he explained.

The very fact of cutting down trees will also have a negative impact on the environment. Forests along state borders usually have a higher level of biodiversity. Rarely visited by humans, they are a kind of nature reserves, said Nikolai Shmatkov, executive director of the association “National Working Group on Voluntary Forest Certification”. The construction of a fence will have a negative impact on the preservation of biodiversity and will cause particular harm to ungulates, which will not be able to move freely through the forest, the expert said.

The design of the fence on the border with Russia in Finland began in 2022. The construction of the 200-kilometer-long structure is planned to be completed in 2026.