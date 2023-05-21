New blitz of environmentalists in Rome. At 11.30 am, four people linked to the Don’t pay for fossils campaign, promoted by Ultima Generazione, poured vegetable charcoal diluted in water into the Trevi Fountain to ask for the immediate interruption of public subsidies to all fossil fuels, “cause – underlined in a note of activists – of the climate crisis that has hit Emilia Romagna and the Marches in recent days, devastating their territory, claiming 14 lives, forcing 10,000 people to abandon their homes and leaving another 28,000 without electricity”. The police forces intervened immediately and took the activists away at 11.45.

“Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage – writes the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri on Twitter – The Trevi Fountain is now soiled. The restoration is expensive and complex, hoping that there will be no permanent damage. I invite activists to measure themselves on a ground for confrontation without putting the monuments at risk”.