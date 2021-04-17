“Ecocide” is the intentional massive destruction of nature. The French parliament has now spoken out in favor of treating such behavior as a criminal offense. There is a risk of ten years in prison.

Massive environmental pollution like here in Serbia will soon be punished in France with up to ten years imprisonment. Image: dpa

A.As one of several measures against pollution and climate change, the French parliament on Saturday endorsed the introduction of an “ecocide” offense. The measure should be applicable to “the most serious cases of environmental damage of national importance”, said Environment Minister Barbara Pompili. A violation could result in up to ten years imprisonment and fines of up to 4.5 million euros.

The National Assembly accepted the “ecocide” proposal with 44 votes to ten. This criminal offense is applicable, for example, to the pollution of a river in France, said the minister. An application outside the country, such as damage to the Brazilian rainforest, is not subject to French law. The later law should allow stricter penalties for the deliberate “serious and persistent” pollution of water, air and soil.

Several right-wing MPs criticized the development towards a “punitive ecology”. Companies are threatened with “legal uncertainty”. For left-wing MPs, the planned measures do not go far enough. Instead of just punishing intentional action, environmental damage caused by negligence or carelessness should also be included.

The entire legislative package will be submitted to the National Assembly for a vote next month and, if passed, will then go to the Senate.