Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The UAE’s efforts to maintain environmental sustainability and confront the challenges resulting from climate change go beyond the Earth to embrace space through Emirati space projects that produce a large amount of data that monitors the extent of changes occurring in the environment in order to help stop environmental waste. The country also owns a number of Space projects specialize in monitoring developments that occur on Earth, which has placed them in an advanced rank among countries that have projects that provide data that monitor climate change, which is considered one of the most important challenges facing the world in the contemporary time.

The UAE has taken sustainability as a solid approach to comprehensive development paths, which is consistent with the principles of the 50th century and the UAE Centenary 2071, and all development strategies for the UAE. It has also adopted proactive steps to invest in the future and confront the risks of climate challenges and their negative impact on the planet, by launching initiatives and projects. It adopts the latest global technologies, especially space applications, to confront climate change issues and enhance environmental sustainability.

The UAE employs advanced technology, space data and satellites, in order to build a sustainable future, and works to enhance its analytical capabilities to confront climate challenges and make informed and considered decisions, through active participation with various international organizations and agreements that search for effective and comprehensive solutions to the challenges.

Space projects confirm that the UAE is well aware that the sustainability of space activities in the future is a main condition for achieving the maximum benefit from space technologies, especially in terms of monitoring changes that may occur on Earth, in order to contribute to reducing the problems resulting from climate change in the world, which It contributes to achieving the sustainable development goals, which are considered one of the pillars of the UAE Centennial 2071, which seeks to make the UAE the best country in the world by establishing an environment that guarantees current and future generations to live in security, stability and social well-being.

“Swarm” monitored around the clock

The National Strategy for the Space Sector aims to launch inspiring scientific space missions that help confront the problems facing the world, and of course the most important of them is the challenge of climate change, as the UAE is well aware of the magnitude of its repercussions on the future of humanity after its repercussions have recently emerged greatly, and have begun to affect… The life of ordinary people, so the state has spared no effort to confront these repercussions through effective projects, most notably the National Program for Radar Satellites for Remote Sensing “Sarb”, which aims to develop a swarm of radar satellites, which work to provide radar imaging around the clock, and in Various weather conditions.

The project uses advanced technology that photographs the Earth day and night and in various weather conditions with an accuracy of one meter, which helps develop and consolidate the country’s competitiveness in the space sector and preserve the environment from climate change factors that may strike it. The satellite system meets various economic and environmental needs. This supports the UAE’s competitiveness and national economy by adopting advanced space technology that serves various vital sectors in the country.

“Sirb” supports the UAE’s tireless efforts that seek to develop solutions to the problems resulting from climate change that threaten the sustainability of the environment on the planet Earth. The project also comes within the framework of the state’s endeavor to integrate efforts made to confront disasters and food security challenges, among others, by relying on qualified national cadres. and Emirati companies.

The project provides the first Arab satellite for radar sensing, and the program guarantees, for the first time, the flow of data from space around the clock, and in all weather conditions, as it will witness the development of a group of commercial radar satellites that will work to support the economic sectors and a number of vital sectors in the country.

The Hope Probe…a global platform for scientific research

“Hope Probe”

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “Hope Probe,” is considered one of the most important Emirati projects that aims to support environmental sustainability and confront climate change. The tasks assigned to the Hope Probe are multiple, as they aim to form a deeper understanding of climate changes on the surface of Mars, and draw a map that shows the nature of its current weather through… Studying the lower layer of its atmosphere. The Hope Probe also seeks to study the impact of climate changes on Mars in shaping the phenomenon of oxygen and hydrogen gases escaping from its atmosphere by examining the relationship between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project team is cooperating with the global scientific community to try to find answers to questions that were not addressed by any previous space missions, and to study the reasons for the disappearance of the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere by tracking the behaviors and exit path of hydrogen and oxygen atoms, which constitute the basic units for forming molecules. water.

The probe also seeks to monitor weather phenomena on the surface of Mars, such as dust storms and temperature changes, as well as the diversity of climate patterns depending on its diverse terrain, to reveal the reasons behind the erosion of the surface of Mars, and to search for any relationships linking the current weather to the ancient climate conditions of the Red Planet.

“SAS for Space Applications”

The SAS Program for Space Applications, launched by the UAE Space Agency in 2021, seeks to find solutions to global sustainability challenges, strengthen effective local and global partnerships and investments in the space industry, and build a high national culture and expertise in the field of space. The program represents a new glimmer of hope that helps develop solutions to global sustainability challenges. , which includes many initiatives, including the Food Security and Climate Change Initiative, the Environmental Monitoring and Vegetation Initiative, and the Energy and Infrastructure Initiative.

The program aims to enhance support for emerging companies, researchers and research centers to develop applications based on satellite data that have commercial value, as well as promoting the use of satellite data, enhancing demand for value-added services from space applications, stimulating innovation and encouraging partnerships between the government and private sectors.