The announcement of Brazil’s membership in OPEC+, an expanded group that brings together the 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC) and ten other countries, provoked criticism from environmental non-governmental organizations. NGO representatives point out that the initiative “contradicts” the Brazilian government’s speech about limiting fossil fuel emissions.

“Brazil says one thing, but does another at COP-28. It is unacceptable that the same country that claims to defend the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5°C now announces its alliance with the group of the largest oil producers in the world”, said Leandro Ramos, program director at Greenpeace Brazil.

Peri Dias, 450.org representative in Latin America, asked: “Does Brazil want to be a climate leader or a state dependent on fossil fuels? It can’t be both at the same time.” According to him, the country “needs to be clearer in its commitments and defense to progressively eliminate fossil fuels and expand renewable energy if it wants to be the leader it intends to be for COP-30”, which will be held in Belém, Pará, in 2025. “Brazil needs to firmly press for the complete abandonment of oil, gas and coal in the final text of COP-28,” he stated.

For Ramos, from Greenpeace, joining OPEC+ is a “completely wrong and dangerous” decision, which occurs at a time when the country should be concerned with accelerating the energy transition and creating plans to progressively eliminate fossil fuels. “It is not enough to commit to zero deforestation, the Brazilian government must adopt a stance against fossil fuels if it wants to assume a global climate leadership role,” he said.

OPEC+ announced Brazil’s membership, starting in January 2024, at its last meeting held in Vienna last Thursday. On Saturday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-28), in Dubai, that Brazil will join the group, but will not “single anything” in the bloc’s decisions. He argued that Brazilian participation is important to convince oil-producing countries to reduce the exploration of fossil fuels.

This Sunday, the 3rd, before leaving for Berlin, Germany, the president spoke about the subject again. “Brazil will never be an effective member of OPEC because we don’t want it. Now, what we want is to influence,” he stated.

According to information from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, joining OPEC+ will not impose any maximum oil production quota on the country.

Brazil, currently the largest oil producer in Latin America, will become the twenty-fourth member of OPEC+ and the third in the region, alongside Mexico and Venezuela, the latter, one of the five founding countries of the OPEC cartel in 1960 and which Today it has the largest oil reserves in the world. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES)