“The attack on Italian wine, which we are witnessing, has nothing scientific about it, and this is confirmed by the official numbers of research institutes”. This is the comment of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) on the law passed in Ireland which, going straight on its way, provides for the labeling of alcohol with health warnings. “It is not clear why we focus on the risks associated with wine consumption by hypocritically hiding fine particles (Pm10, Pm2.5 and so on) under the carpet, responsible according to the EEA for over 400,000 premature deaths every year in Europe”, underlines the president of Sima, Alessandro Miani.

“This does not mean wanting to underestimate – he specifies – the problem of alcohol, which must be tackled not so much by attacking Italian wine production, as by contrasting, for example, the abuse of alcohol and spirits among the very young. What is needed, if anything, is a real campaign against alcohol abuse by young people – remarks Miani – remembering that the first cause of death of our children between the ages of 14 and 24 is not cancer, but alcohol-related road accidents”.