On the day of the ecologist of Russia and the world day of the environment, which is celebrated on June 5, a strategic session was held in the Leningrad region on proactive changes in the environmental legislation of the Russian Federation. The meeting was chaired by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council in charge of environmental issues. About it informs press service of the government of the Leningrad region.

The participants of the meeting – public figures, scientists, volunteers, representatives of the legislative and executive authorities – presented their vision of the development of the topic of environmental protection during the discussion.

“Today in the Leningrad Region, at round tables in the Maryino estate, proposals have been made that will be included in the federal project“ Ecology ”for the next five years,” said Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of the Leningrad Region.

Among the innovations, which were told on an open discussion platform, deployed in the Maryino estate in the Tosno district, there were proposals to ensure forest protection, as well as to amend the legislation on stray animals.

According to the head of the region, the experience of the Leningrad region can be useful in the federal one. “In our region, one of the best in Russia provision of foresters with equipment. Within the framework of the national project “Ecology”, about 70 percent of fire fighting equipment in forests has already been replaced. The Leningrad Region is also one of the first in Russia to implement a project to protect stray animals. We are responsible for those we have tamed, ”he said.

During the strategic session on ecology, proposals were also made to expand the range of cities, participants in the program to protect the cleanliness of the air, to include the protection of small rivers in the Ecology program, to ban the use of recyclable packaging.

On the same day, Dmitry Medvedev and Alexander Drozdenko examined the maps with organic waste to be reclaimed, as well as the local complex of modern treatment facilities in Krasny Bor.

The treatment system is undergoing a testing stage: in a pilot mode, it turns 200 liters of liquid waste into water and geocomposite material in an hour.

As a result of the joint work of the Leningrad Region and St. Petersburg, since 2014, the landfill has ceased to accept waste. The Krasny Bor landfill reclamation project is ready and received a positive expert assessment. “In 2014, the government of the Leningrad Region put forward an initiative to suspend the operation of the Krasny Bor landfill. After that, I repeatedly met with the residents and now they are waiting for a public discussion of the landfill reclamation project to begin. We would like to ask you to gather the residents of Krasny Bor in the cultural center and tell them about the project, ”said Alexander Drozdenko.

At the moment, the landfill, where industrial waste of I-IV hazard classes has been placed since the 1960s, is a complex of hydraulic structures – storage cards with a developed drainage system.

The full range of works in Krasny Bor is supposed to be carried out in several stages. First, create an anti-filtration curtain around the landfill, then – the infrastructure for neutralizing (processing) the contents of the maps, and then – reclamation of the territory. After this cycle, which is planned to be completed by 2024, the landfill will be hermetically sealed from the environment, and the harmful consequences will be eliminated.

Within the framework of the Ecology national project, the Leningrad Region is improving the waste management system, introducing separate collection of individual waste fractions, and work is underway to create eco-technology parks. Ecotechnoparks of a new type without the use of incineration technology envisage, in addition to receiving and processing solid municipal waste, deep processing of almost all non-toxic types of waste, including construction waste.