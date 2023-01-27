Minister of the Environment participates in the World Social Forum, in Porto Alegre (RS)

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, was given an ovation on the night of Thursday (26.jan.2023) at the Dante Barone Auditorium, in the Legislative Assembly of Rio Grande do Sul, in the center of Porto Alegre. The venue hosts the main events of the World Social Forum.

The minister spoke with journalists before the event. She pointed out that the environmental issue is the basis for any economic development project. “There is no economic activity that is not part of the natural basis of development. In the case of food security, we need fertile land, we need water, we need support, technical assistance and access to land for producers”, stated Marina.

The government leader for the environment highlighted that, in a country with an area of ​​8 million square kilometers, like Brazil, there is room for the diversification of the economy, including family farmers, extractivists, indigenous peoples and sustainable based agribusiness. According to her, some of the sector’s businessmen seek environmental certification for their products and do not want to be associated with environmental crime and the destruction of the environment.

“There is no agriculture without water, there is no water without forests. And that’s why the president Lula (PT) has a commitment to zero deforestation by 2030. It is a herculean task. Because agriculture is important for Brazil. We have an important part of our trade balance linked to the agribusiness sector. Now, let’s separate the wheat from the chaff. What is ‘ogre business’ and what is agribusiness. This is the debate that the government wants to have.”

As for government measures for small rural producers, Marina highlighted the resumption of the Safra Plan and Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture), as inducers of sustainable and low-carbon agriculture.

The minister also reaffirmed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s commitments to the environment as a cross-cutting agenda, with action in all ministries, in addition to the goal of “zero deforestation”.

land and food

Marina participated in the table “Strengthen the Earth, Feed Brazil” at the World Social Forum.

In the debate, the minister highlighted the paradox of Brazil being a major world exporter of grains and food, while 33 million people are hungry and 25 million are in a situation of food insecurity in the country.

The president of Consea-RS (Sustainable Food and Nutrition Security Council of Rio Grande do Sul), Juliano Sá, added that the world is going through paradoxical and related crises: the environmental and climate crisis, caused by the destruction of the environment, and the problems of hunger and obesity .

“Obesity is not because people eat too much, it’s because they eat poorly. The system kills the values ​​and eating habits of each population and people end up eating ultra-processed food instead of healthy food. They eat poorly out of necessity. The agroecological fair does not reach the periphery, because the budget does not allow”, said Sa.

In his assessment, hunger is a political project fought by social movements, such as the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers), MTST (Homeless Workers), Quilombolas, students and women, “who made the resistance in the territories in the last 4 years”.

Consea delivered a document to the minister, proposing that places such as vegetable gardens and community kitchens, which played a key role in fighting hunger during the pandemic, be transformed into Food and Nutritional Sovereignty Points, like the Culture Points that received government support federal.

popular environmentalism

Biologist Victor Marques, professor at the UFABC (Federal University of ABC) and editor of Revista Jacobin Brazilpresented the concept of ecology with class struggle to discuss “the fundamental issue that humanity will need to face”. According to him, it is necessary to adopt the strategy of “popular environmentalism”.

“It is an ecology for the 99%. The environmental agenda cannot be just for the elite and the middle class. It has to be a general and broad guideline. So you need to connect environmental interests with the material needs of these classes. Connect the end of the world problem with the end of the month problem.”

Marques stated that in Brazil, unlike many so-called developed countries, the environmental problem is not so much related to the energy issue, but rather to the use of the soil.

“It’s a land issue. It has to do with deforestation, the expansion of the agricultural frontier and changes in land use. Demarcating indigenous lands is a way of postponing the end of the world. And it also goes through agrarian reform, reforesting and thinking about new productive forms, with agroecology“, he spoke.

The World Social Forum runs until Saturday (28.jan.2022), with debates, workshops, conversation circles and cultural activities.

With information from Brazil Agency.