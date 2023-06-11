Miguel Angel Medina

The 15-minute city is a model that aims to reorganize cities to try that each person has everything they need in their day to day close by (public services, schools, shops, parks…) and more facilities for walking and getting around by bike. An idea, initially friendly, that has generated thousands of hoaxes, spurred on by far-right accounts.

The fuse lit with criticism of the traffic cuts in the streets of several Anglo-Saxon cities (because to facilitate sustainable mobility, space must be taken away from the car) and they went up a level: first, that the city of 15 minutes means closing streets to traffic and this takes away freedom of movement (which is false, since there are many ways to move in cities). Then, that it is a plan to lock up the population in their neighborhood; later, which consists of banning cars, dividing cities into identity ghettos and controlling the carbon emissions of each citizen while the powerful continue to travel in private jets. Lastly, that it is a plan to lock the population in their neighbourhood, which is not only true, but also turns reality around: in fact, there are many new neighborhoods where there are no services or shops and everything is trusted to the car, taking away the freedom of those who do not drive.

Carlos Moreno, the professor who created the concept, answers them: “It is a delusion to say that we are going to lock up the citizens in their neighborhood. The city of 15 minutes is the opposite, that you can move freely around your neighborhood on foot or by bike, and then throughout the city by bike or public transport, which is the means to connect the neighborhoods”.

