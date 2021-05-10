Environmental health We eat and breathe even a debit card of microfiber a week – is it dangerous?

Microplastic may not be a significant health risk, but further research is needed.

World drowned in plastic. Plastic waste floats in sea currents and microscopic plastic flakes float in the air as well. A couple of years ago research according to a person may in one week swallow and inhale microparticle particles up to one bank card in front, about five grams.

But how dangerous is microplastics to health? Scientific journal Nature recently published a comprehensive jutun, which seeks to map the overall picture.

“ “Like you’re looking for a needle in a haystack, except that needle is also hay.”

Microplastic broadly means any piece of plastic less than five millimeters in size. However, much of it is a millimeter of millimeters, or micrometers. It may not be visible to the naked eye.

Even smaller particles are called nanoplastics. They are no longer only a millionth of a millimeter in size, and they can no longer be distinguished from cells even by laboratory equipment. Therefore, research is difficult.

“Like you’re looking for a needle in a haystack, except that that needle is also hay,” says a nanomaterials researcher Roman Lehner In nature.

Only tens of nanometers in size, plastic flakes are already smaller than viruses. The concern is that they could end up in cells and be able to cross the blood-brain barrier. So we would have plastic in our brains too.

Researchers found recently from the seats of expectant mothers of microplastics. The pieces found were about a hundredth of a millimeter in size, meaning they fit into the bloodstream and have ended up in the placenta through respiration or digestion.

The colorful plastic flakes probably came from cosmetics. Not many pieces of plastic were found, but only a small tissue sample was examined from the placentas on the other hand.

Microplastic on top of a US cent coin.­

Similarly, in rat experiments, it has been found that nano-sized plastic flakes inhaled by pregnant rats ended up everywhere in the body of their fetuses. The pups born were normal but a few percent lighter than the controls.

The animals have been subjected to laboratory tests on cereals with microplastics and have been shown to have adverse effects such as impaired fertility. However, it is unclear to what extent the results relate to a human-sized creature and how the quantity and quality of the plastic used in the study corresponds to the actual exposure in everyday life.

“ “Most of what you eat goes in from the mouth in and out at the other end.”

Of all kinds plastic objects can release invisible shreds into our bodies. For example, one of the children’s drinking bottles made of polypropylene came off in the study it is estimated that up to millions of particles a day when the infant formula was mixed with hot water and shaken in a bottle.

Editor of that study Dunzhu Li from Trinity College in Ireland, he previously heated his meals always in a microwave in a plastic container. Now he doesn’t do that anymore. It is the temperature that can affect how much microplastic particles are released.

But is it about caution? After all, each of us absorbs a different kind of bump into our body every day, be it plastic, traffic dust or other small particles. Children also eat sand. It may be that the body is not made of plastic moxis, although the idea of ​​makeup jar circulating in the blood vessels sounds harsh.

“Most of what you eat goes in through your mouth and out at the other end,” says the environmental toxin researcher. Tamara Galloway From the University of Exeter in an article by Nature.

“ The biggest disadvantages of plastic are to nature.

If plastic does not react in the body, it ends up in a natural way in the bowl. It is, of course, possible that plasticizers and other chemicals used in plastics could act as hormonal disorders. The substances are toxic, but it is unclear whether we are exposed to them in any significant way through microplastics.

Professor of Water Ecology involved in the bank card study mentioned at the beginning Albert Koelmans from Wageningen University in the Netherlands compares the amount of microplastics to small particles floating in the air. They are a thousand times higher than in microplastics.

When inhaled, the microplastic could basically accumulate in the lungs and damage the tissue in the same way as small particles. However, there is no evidence of this, and microplastics as a whole are only a fraction of what we are exposed to on a daily basis.

For the most part researchers believe that microplastics hardly need to be worried about in everyday life. However, not everything is known. Scientists are only now developing ways to study the passage and accumulation of almost invisible nanoplastics in the body.

The biggest disadvantages of plastic are natural and are quite straightforward. Small animals may fill their stomachs with pieces of plastic instead of food and starve to death. Microplastic can also interfere with the proliferation of plankton squares and rock the marine food chain.

Last year, scientists calculated that by 2040, the amount of plastic waste in the world could increase by as much as 380 million tons every year. In 2016, waste accumulated 188 million tonnes a year, and all this in addition to the already existing plastic waste.

Scientists estimate that tens of millions of tons of this would be microplastics. Reducing disposable plastic would help a lot.

“What’s the point of making things that last 500 years and we use them for 20 minutes? It’s completely unsustainable, ”Galloway says at Nature.