The “Alef” platform for education, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the “Cambridge Partnership for Education – Carbon Literacy Project”, launched the “Environmental Protectors” summer program for students of grades five to eight in the UAE, and aims to raise awareness about climate change, And to stimulate sustainable practices among students, and the program includes 10 lessons designed in alignment with the subjects of the courses approved by the Ministry of Education.

The program aims to develop students’ awareness of the issue of climate change and the effects of carbon emissions, and ways to confront them by providing 10 lessons that are consistent with the curricula of the Ministry of Education in the themes of energy, the Earth’s biosphere, consumption and its impact on climate activity, and innovation for sustainability. Clear educational framework, within a practical framework that contributes to enhancing and developing knowledge awareness and building critical thinking among students.

The program is available on the “Alef” platform, starting from July 24 and continuing until August 6, 2023, in both Arabic and English, and with a self-learning methodology to provide a flexible educational experience for students, while a second, more comprehensive part of the program will be added in the first semester of the new academic year, which will start Next September, as the presentation of the summer “Guardians of the Environment” program coincides with the country’s preparations to host the 28th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will start its work in Dubai in November 2023.

The program themes include: greenhouse gases and their relationship to weather and climate, the most important measures to reduce their emissions, the causes and indicators of weather and climate change in the world, the effects of climate change on the population of the UAE, practices that increase the production of greenhouse gases and their implications, and practices that help reduce the resulting effects. About greenhouse gases, the efforts of the UAE to combat climate change, and the role of students in local and community participation to confront climate change, in addition to the role of students in motivating others to confront climate change.

Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, said: “The program is in line with our mission to provide a high-quality educational system that prepares students to become citizens with global responsibility and contribute to the sustainable development of the country, as we believe that by educating our youth With the importance of climate change and the promotion of sustainable practices, we can create a more sustainable future for future generations.”