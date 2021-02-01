On January 26, the International Day of Environmental Education was celebrated. In 1972, the United Nations International Conference on the Human Environment was held in the city of Stockholm, Sweden. There the problem was exposed and environmental education as an issue to be addressed in the agendas national. This great conference gave rise to the Charter of Belgrade and there the main guidelines of environmental education are exposed, with its environmental objectives and goals.

Environmental education must be understood as a process and its main objective is to raise awareness about the constitutional right to a healthy environment, to ensure that all students acquire the theoretical and practical knowledge necessary for the sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles.

Environmental education is transversal, it touches us and crosses us all. Understand what environmental values ​​are, how to take care of our nature and animals, it is essential to ensure human survival.

Image taken on January 27 of the fire unleashed near El Bolsón in the Cuesta del Ternero area. Photo @alejandrochaskielberg

Currently, through programs, such as the Environmental Clubs (an educational tool to deal with environmental issues), sustainable development is promoted through education and school environmental management. It teaches, among other aspects, how to separate waste, the importance of taking care of water and even how to make a garden to eat healthier and grow our own food.

Not only is instructed on the environment but also on how to take actions to preserve it and protect biodiversity. Therefore environmental education must be a priority if we want future generations to be able to live in the world as we know it.

Perhaps this way, with everyone’s effort, it will be possible to build a better world for them.

Maria Marcela Echegaray Mestre

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

Find arbitrary some official provisions

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a woman for a Covid19 detection test at the Dellepiane Terminal, in the city of Buenos Aires. Photo: Xinhua / Martín Zabala.

Residents in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires who return from vacation should have a swab to determine if they have contracted Covid-19, but not residents in the province.

Related to this measure, in a radio report a journalist explained that when arriving at the Dellepiane Terminal (in CABA) the passengers are separated into two rows, the residents of Buenos Aires must go through swabbing and non-residents can continue to their homes in the province.

The absurdity of this provision is that the residents in the province go home and many of them will go to work in the City the next day.

In the CGP of Parque Centenario a poster that answers “Frequently Asked Questions” to the question of whether someone who does not have symptoms can take the test to find out if he is asymptomatic is answered that if there are no other circumstances The tes should not be donet and have the responsibility not to overload the under-resourced healthcare system.

So, what is the wisdom of doing tests that are not exhaustive and do not detect all possible infected, subjecting the health system to a greater burden?

A few days ago I used public transport for the first time since the beginning of ASPO. I found there are some stations where the subway has not stopped yet.

The consequences of this determination are that the people who need to travel must travel greater distance on foot and there is a greater concentration of people in the authorized stations, therefore increasing the probability of a contagion.

Why continue to bother the ordinary citizen?

Carlos Feldman

[email protected]

Individual responsibility is irreplaceable

“We must not relax too much or relax the customs acquired during these long and painful months,” warns the reader. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

Today more than ever, individual responsibility in the face of the pandemic is irreplaceable, non-delegable and essential. Absolutely vital and essential. We must not relax too much nor relax the customs acquired during these long and painful months.

Chinstrap, social distancing, hand washing, alcohol gel, protocol, avoid crowds, do not share mate, or glass, or glass. Anyway, everything that we learned by force and that we must keep until we are really safe (which is not now).

Let’s learn from what is happening and what happened in other countries. Many of them they were forced to go back to page zero by the recklessness of the population.

We Argentines, who are so “besuqueiros”, who enjoy the hug, the physical contact, we miss all that show of affection horrors. But we have to resign ourselves to contain ourselves until the damned “bug” is eradicated from the face of the planet. Better times will come. Let’s be cautious and prudent.

Not everything depends on the authorities, of doctors and researchers, of laboratories, of “others.” Each of us is the key to not continuing to infect ourselves.

What must really be contagious is the sense of responsibility individual, more than Covid 19.

Irene Bianchi

[email protected]

The importance of frequent hand washing

“Frequent hand washing saves lives and prevents disease transmission,” recommends the reader. Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg.

Hand washing it is an individual responsibility, bioethics for the common good and the care of Public Health. To save lives and prevent the progress of infectious diseases: wash your hands frequently.

It is a habit that should be part of our daily routine and through which we avoid the contagion and spread of many infectious diseases.

Frequent hand hygiene, for example with drinking water and soap, is the main preventive and sanitary measure to reduce the risks of acquiring and transmitting infections.

We are in the presence of a pandemic infection caused by a virus, which affects hundreds of millions of people around the world and poses a major global problem for personal, family, community, regional and global safety.

Frequent hand washing saves lives and prevents disease transmission. Especially before, during and after processing or eating food, using the bathroom, being in contact with pets, being with sick people or going to a hospital, or traveling on public transport and in family environments, sociocultural, labor and educational.

Do not self-medicate, stay informed and if you have any symptoms or risks, isolate yourself preventively, and contact the health system as soon as possible.

Damian Pablo Ballester

Pharmacist (MN: 14001)

[email protected]mail.com