Environmental education is an essential pillar for a sustainable future
Abu Dhabi's hosting of the World Conference on Environmental Education in its twelfth session, whose activities begin tomorrow, Monday, and continue for 5 days, comes as an extension of the successes achieved during the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28), and the country's pioneering role in integrating the idea of sustainability into all aspects of life. Including the educational system, consolidating the principles of environmental education through practice and application, and field activities for students to learn about sustainability applications and practices within the country.
In fact, the UAE, which possesses many diverse natural resources, has realized since its founding the importance of protecting and sustaining these resources, and has introduced many legislation and laws that contribute to preserving the environment and its natural resources. In a related context, there has always been a special interest in environmental education, as the founding fathers had a vision that looked to the future out of awareness of the value of science and knowledge, and the necessity of preparing cadres capable of leading the country to prosperity, protecting its natural resources, and sustaining it on scientific foundations.
In order to consolidate the sustainability approach, work continued to raise the level of environmental awareness of society by all concerned institutions, and because future generations are the future, focusing on them was an urgent necessity through preparing and implementing programs that raise awareness of the importance of preserving the environment and modifying behaviors towards a sustainable and adaptable future. The state has intensified efforts to protect the environment and enhance resource efficiency by encouraging a sustainable lifestyle for individuals and institutions alike.
With the role of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as one of the main pillars of preserving the environment and working to achieve sustainability by raising environmental awareness for all segments of society, the Authority’s organization of the Twelfth World Conference on Environmental Education comes under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in… Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Authority’s Board of Directors. This conference is a vital platform for sharing the best innovative practices and advanced research in the field of environmental education, and presenting opinions, viewpoints, and the achievements that have been achieved.
The conference will discuss 10 main topics that represent topical issues, such as addressing the most important environmental risks, the relationship between water, food and energy security issues in environmental education and ways to enhance them, and adopting nature-based education through experiences, or what is called self-education. The conference will also discuss the most prominent challenges facing environmental education in the early childhood stage, given that this stage is crucial in shaping the individual’s personality, behaviors and beliefs, and how to integrate environmental education with art and design, which helps to visualize the patterns inherent in living systems, which will form a realistic vision for students.
In light of the rapid updates of artificial intelligence and smart technologies, the conference addresses the promising opportunities that these technologies can contribute to raising the level of students’ awareness of environmental issues, and enabling them to participate in confronting them, as these tools help in making appropriate decisions and solving environmental problems, such as monitoring and measuring The carbon footprint and environmental impact of products, along with many related areas, require keeping up with the times through the use of artificial intelligence applications and smart technologies in educational systems.
The conference targets many categories, including teachers from formal and non-formal education, locally and internationally, governmental and non-governmental organizations, academics, and all those interested in the field of environmental education. The conference activities this year include a busy program that includes 294 sessions, with the participation of 312 speakers representing 73 countries, with the aim of enriching the exchange of ideas and providing A rich educational experience, and encouraging exploratory dialogue about the different dimensions of environmental education, which will contribute to building a sustainable future based on scientific foundations, and achieving positive change through early environmental education.
