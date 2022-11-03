The last seven years have been the warmest on record. As temperatures rise, children are increasingly exposed to intense and destructive climate risks, such as air pollution, water scarcity, heat waves, vector-borne diseases, cyclones, and river and coastal flooding.

Unicef ​​estimates that in the last 30 years, more than 63 million children in the Latin American and Caribbean region have been affected by an extreme weather event or climate-related disaster. On average, each extreme episode during this period affected more than 38,000 children.

We have witnessed many debates on climate change. However, this conversation has left out a key aspect for solving this problem: the education of the younger generation, who will also suffer the worst consequences of this crisis.

Minors have the right to participate and give their opinion on the problems that affect them, such as the climate crisis. Their idea and impact on their environment play a fundamental role in mitigating the risks associated with climate change, however, they do not have training instances that adequately prepare them on the subject.

One in three young activists mentions that education should be included in environmental and climate policies and plans

According to a Unicef ​​survey, one in three young activists mentions that education should be included in environmental and climate policies and plans, as it is necessary both to address the climate crisis and to ensure that it is inclusive of children and youth. .

Given the enormous opportunities to forge a sustainable and prosperous future, building a climate literate population is one of the greatest and most urgent strategies to create opportunities and foster solutions. Formal and informal education must provide children and adolescents with knowledge about climate change, ecological skills and resilience techniques and ensure that minors participate in climate action, adaptation and resilience activities. Climate change education enables young people to be part of the solution, influence household behavior and ultimately drive greater national action and commitment to address and respond to the crisis.

On November 17, 2020, in Bilwi, Nicaragua, a boy protects himself from the heavy rain with a plastic chair, standing in the place where his house used to be, which was destroyed after Hurricane Iota. Ocon/AFP-Ser (UNICEF)

It would be impossible to counteract the effects of climate change without effective collaboration between the public, private and civil society worlds. Cortes Solari Philanthropya Chilean foundation for sustainable development, and the MERI Foundationwhich does scientific research, has been promoting comprehensive education for sustainable development for more than 20 years, under the understanding that we are all part of nature and that, from different fields, we can contribute to mitigating global warming.

In this sense, Fundación MERI and Unicef They work together on concrete actions that promote and strengthen environmental education in Latin America and the Caribbean. With education, children will be able to obtain the tools to recognize, connect and value living beings and their environment and learn to function harmoniously coexisting with the environment. Environmental education will unlock efforts towards sustainable consumption and the creation of planet-friendly goods and services.

In the world there are more than 1,000 million boys and girls in a situation of extreme risk due to the effects of climate change and environmental degradation and many are in the Latin American and Caribbean region. It is imperative that the countries of the region prioritize mandatory and quality climate education through the necessary actions, tools and resources. Training is the basis for action. Let’s turn our schools into centers of transformation and adaptation for the future guardians of the climate.

Reis Lopez Rello is a regional advisor on climate change and sustainable development for UNICEF Latin America and the Caribbean; Y Francisca Cortes Solari is the executive president of the MERI Foundation.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.