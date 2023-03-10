According to a survey, the government allocated BRL 4.9 billion to prevent tragedies in 10 years; total is equivalent to 1.2% of the necessary

In the last 10 years, municipalities suffered losses of BRL 409.3 billion due to natural disasters, according to a survey by CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) released on Monday (6.Mar.2023). Here’s the full (710 KB).

The study analyzed the period from January 2013 to February 2023. During this period, the government earmarked BRL 4.9 billion for disaster prevention, enough to cover 1.2% of the necessary expenses.

Disasters caused 59,311 decrees of emergency situation and state of public calamity throughout Brazil over the 10 years analyzed.

The Northeast (46.8%) leads the list of decrees, followed by the Southeast (22.6%), South (16.1%), Midwest (9.3%) and North (5.2%).

The main records are drought (41%), rain (27%) and diseases caused by viruses, bacteria or parasites (26%).

According to the CNM, natural disasters in the country “hide” the lack of effective public policies for housing, basic sanitation and infrastructure. AND “make it clear” the precariousness of articulation of actions for the prevention of disasters.

“We have to look for a solution. It’s no use just adopting a siren, it helps to reduce losses, but where does the person go, for example, because he knows there’s going to be a storm or very serious rain. Unfortunately, the Union takes over the thing and does not call the municipalities to be able to discuss a structuring policy, which will face the situation, the whole set”says Paulo Ziulkoski, president of CNM.

Data were collected from State and Municipal Civil Protection and Defense Coordinations and from the Integrated Disaster Information System of the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, which report data reported by municipalities.

TRANSFER OF RESOURCES

According to CNM, the federal government authorized the transfer of BRL 8.2 billion to municipalities to pay for risk management, prevention, preparation, disaster response, rehabilitation and reconstruction of areas damaged and destroyed by disasters, in 2013 to 2023.

However, the government committed the payment of BRL 6.6 billion, equivalent to 80% of the authorized amount. In the period analyzed by the institution (January 2013 to February 2023), the Union transferred only R$ 4.9 billion.