It is estimated that around 550,000 liters of oil have spilled off California’s coast. The danger to animals and nature is great. Now the source of the oil spill seems to have been found.

Los Angeles – A huge environmental disaster is currently taking place off the coast of California. Several hundred thousand liters of oil have leaked from a pipeline off Huntington Beach south of Los Angeles since the weekend. Helpers try to contain the damage to the animals and nature as much as possible. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for the affected area. Now the source of the oil spill appears to have been found.

Environmental disaster off California’s coast: source of oil spill found

Divers have discovered a 30 centimeter long crack in a pipeline on the ocean floor off the southern coast of the US state. In addition, a 1.2-kilometer-long section of the 28-kilometer-long concrete-jacketed pipeline was bent. The US Coast Guard announced on Tuesday (local time).

The spilled oil is currently threatening California’s wildlife and polluting popular beaches, including the popular seaside resorts of Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach. They could be blocked for weeks or even months. Fishing is currently prohibited. Local residents were called on not to touch or rescue animals smeared with oil, but to notify the authorities. Environmentalists have already reported oil-smeared dead birds and fish along the coast.

Oil spill off California’s coast: puzzles as to how it could cause damage

The question of how the damage to the pipeline came about is still a mystery. You could have been hit by the anchor of a ship, wrote a department of the US Department of Transportation based on preliminary reports. According to American media, however, there was initially no confirmation that a ship was over the pipeline at the time in question. In order to protect pipelines, telephone and power lines as well as internet cables on the seabed, there are guidelines as to where ships are allowed to drop their anchors.

The head of the operating company Amplify Energy, Martyn Willsher, spoke on Tuesday of an unusual event. The pipeline has a bend “like a semicircle”. At the furthest point, it is around 32 meters away from its place of origin. The cause is currently being investigated. According to US media, the defective pipeline is around 40 years old and about 30 meters under water. It is connected to a conveyor platform. As a precautionary measure, the company said it had temporarily stopped operations.

Helpers clean Huntington Beach in the wake of the oil spill. © Jason Ryan / IMAGO

Environmental disaster off California: “Still large amounts of oil”

The cleanup continues. Around ten kilometers of coast have already been cleared. Two police helicopters also took off every day to monitor the situation. “We are still seeing large amounts of oil off the coast of Huntington Beach and most of Orange County,” the city said in a statement.

Several planes, boats and around 320 helpers are in action against the oil spill. In the coming days, the number of helpers could increase to 1,500. So far, according to the city, around 21,800 liters of an estimated 550,000 liters of leaked oil have been scooped out of the water and barriers around 3.5 kilometers long have been erected. (ph / dpa)

