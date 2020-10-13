In Sri Lanka, more and more elephants are driving the garbage horde: There the animals are desperately looking for food. A photographer captures the disturbing images with his camera.

Sri Lanka – How much the human lifestyle can affect nature and wild animals is shown by shocking pictures from Sri Lanka: Elephants dig for rubbish in huge mountains of rubbish. *

A photo by the photographer Tharmaplan Tilaxan was chosen by the Royal Society of Biology as "best photo of the year" in the biology category. 24hamburg.de/tiere* shows the extremely dark scenes that Tilaxan captured with his camera.