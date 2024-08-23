Washington (Agencies)

CNN reported that a Greek-flagged oil tanker carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil has become an “environmental hazard” after being attacked with shells and gunfire in the Red Sea.

The EU Naval Mission in the Red Sea, Aspides, a defensive maritime security operation of the European Union aimed at protecting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Indian Ocean and the Gulf, rescued the 25-person crew of the oil tanker Soyunion after it was attacked by a ship.

A maritime security source said yesterday that the damaged tanker, which lost engine power, is now anchored between Yemen and Eritrea. The Aspides mission said in a statement that the 150,000 tons of crude oil on board the ship now poses a navigational and environmental hazard in the area.

The naval mission added that “it is imperative that everyone in the region exercise caution and refrain from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation.”

Meanwhile, the Houthi group in Yemen announced yesterday evening that it had targeted two ships, one of which was in danger of sinking in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, the Philippines yesterday urged its sailors to avoid the Red Sea, amid missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group targeting ships in the vital waterway.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Filipino citizens should avoid the area entirely unless absolutely necessary for their livelihood, noting that the escalating conflict in the Red Sea poses a clear and present danger to all Filipino seafarers operating in the area.

The warning comes a day after 23 Filipino crew members were rescued from a Greek-flagged oil tanker after it was hit by several projectiles off the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port city of Hodeidah last Wednesday. The attack on the Sunion tanker caused a fire and engine shutdown.

Many Filipino seafarers work in the global shipping industry.

Last Thursday, Manila said the Sunion was the ninth ship with a Filipino crew to be attacked by the Houthis.

A Filipino sailor is still missing after the attack on the MV Tutor in the Red Sea last June, while 17 Filipino crew members of the Galaxy Leader remain held by the Houthis since they seized the ship last November.