According to experts, the fish come from a nearby lake. The lake, which was drained in 1962 to combat malaria, was flooded last year, swelling to three times its normal size.

“After the storms Daniel and Elias last autumn, around 20,000 hectares of lowland in Thessaly were flooded and various freshwater fish were carried from rivers to the sea,” explained environmental and agricultural science professor Dimitris Klaudatos from the University of Thessaly to the news agency AFP. Now the water level has dropped drastically, forcing the freshwater fish to the port of Volos. The port flows into the Pagasetic Gulf and the Aegean Sea, where the fish are dying due to the different salinity in the water, said Klaudatos.