Chihuahua, Chih.- Depositing garbage, debris, furniture, tires, dangerous and/or toxic substances on public roads, parks or prohibited places can result in fines or arrests for those who do so and are caught by the uniformed officers, to whose work they have added the public cameras of the Chihuahua Shield Platform, to detect offenders in flagrante delicto.

Ramón Regalado Morales, deputy director of Civic Justice of the Municipal Public Security Directorate, reports that this violation is punishable by a fine of 20 to 40 times the current Updated Unit of Measure or UMA, arrest for 12 to 24 hours or 6 to 12 hours of community service. To dispose of this type of materials, there are special places that have been provided by the municipality, to avoid being thrown into streams, parks, sidewalks or vacant lots.

In addition to the aforementioned violation, there are other recurring behaviors that may also be grounds for warning by the Municipal Police, such as: wasting and throwing water unnecessarily, neglecting to care for pets or domestic animals and mistreating them, holding scandalous and risky meetings that disturb the tranquility of the neighborhood outside of permitted hours, as well as lighting bonfires in vacant lots, abandoned houses or other places, without taking the necessary precautions to prevent their spread.