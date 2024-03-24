The Executive Coordination of the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe) announced the suspension of the Atmospheric Environmental Contingency (Came) due to ozone in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico.

The report indicates that restrictive measures, including the double program Hoy No Circula, is no longer in force as of 3:00 p.m. this Sunday, March 24allowing the normal circulation of vehicles in the region.

The decision to suspend the contingency is based on the evaluation of hourly ozone concentrations, which were lower than the thresholds established in the environmental contingency prevention programs of Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

This reduction is attributed in part to the dissipation of the high pressure system that affected the region, which has led to higher wind speeds and better dispersion of pollutants in the Valley of Mexico.

Weather conditions improve

According to the Mexico City Air Quality Monitoring System, Weather conditions are expected to continue improving during the afternoon today and persist into tomorrow..

This translates into a greater dispersion capacity for pollutants, which helps keep monitoring stations within acceptable limits for ozone.

Despite the suspension of the contingency, the CAMe remains vigilant against any change in air quality and weather conditions. The population is urged to follow the recommendations issued by environmental authorities to protect health and reduce polluting emissions.