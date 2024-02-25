The Executive Coordination of the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe) announced this afternoon, the suspension of the atmospheric environmental contingency due to ozone in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico starting at 3:00 p.m. today, as established in the Programs to Prevent and Respond to Atmospheric Environmental Contingencies in the ZMVM.

The measure is implemented because the hourly ozone concentrations remained below critical levels established in the program, and in the following hours an improvement is expected.

The Mexico City Air Quality Monitoring System reported that the high pressure system over the center of the country has lost intensity, resulting in a reduction in atmospheric stability and increased wind speed in the Valley of Mexico.

That is, the information translated into a maximum ozone value of 114 ppb at 3:00 p.m. at the Ajusco Medio station, Alcaldía Tlalpan. Forecasting models favorable weather conditions predict the dispersion of pollutants during the rest of this afternoon.

Air quality monitoring continues

The CAMe remains vigilant against any change in air quality and meteorological conditions, urging the population to follow the recommendations for health protection and emissions reduction.

To them, the Commission also called on citizens to stay informed through the AIRE y SALUD Index, available at www.aire.cdmx.gob.mx and the AIRE application for iOS, Android and other devices.