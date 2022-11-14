The Phase I by atmospheric environmental contingency by ozone in the Metropolitan area of Valley of Mexico continues this monday november 14.

This was reported by Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis through a newsletter.

He explained that this notice is given in order to protect health of the population when exposed to high levels of contamination.

The Commission called on the population of the Mexico’s valley to avoid exercise in exteriors at a time of 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

In addition, he pointed out to stay informed about the air quality for the next few hours.

You can read:

Seven arrested after shooting that left one dead and three injured in Tláhuac

CDMX Contingency: Phase I is maintained for Monday, November 14

CDMX Contingency: What cars do not circulate on November 14?

VIDEO: They reveal the exact moment of a shootout between police and hit men in Tláhuac

Marches and protests for this Monday, November 14 in CDMX

Report on atmospheric environmental contingency

ANDl Air Quality Monitoring System of the Mexico City indicates that the meteorological conditions for this day will continue to cause bad dispersion of the ozone pollutant and its precursors, as long as the system of high pressure in the center of the country.

He added that it will generate atmospheric stability, average maximum temperature around 26oC, weak wind intensity and variable direction in the morning and part of the afternoon, in addition to solar radiation intense and little training cloudiness.

These factors will lead to stagnation of pollutants and the formation of ozone that will cause poor air qualitymentioned the statement.

The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis will be attentive to air quality and the evolution of meteorological conditions prevailing in the Mexico’s valley and will report on the actions to follow, in a bulletin that will be issued today at 3:00 p.m.