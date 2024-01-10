Even the most fanatical environmental clubs cannot turn their necks around this big V8.

Well, boys and girls. This was it. It's a wrap. One of the most epic motorcycles is going out of production. It concerns the 6.2 Hellcat engine. Yes, the versions in which the engine was installed were also called Hellcat, but it is also the name of the engine.

Last week we were able to announce that all variants of Charger and Challenger will no longer return in 2024. This means that fast Hellcat and Demon variants will also be cancelled.

But despite that, the engine is still available. Dodge also supplies the engine in the Durango, which is logically called Durango Hellcat. This is still available for the coming year, although it is expected that 2024 will be the last year.

Durango AlcHemi

That's because that's Stellantis that itself already indicates. They do this with the introduction of the Dodge Durango 392 AlcHemi, a special based on the regular Durango SRT-8 with the 6.4 liter V8 without compressor.

This has black and yellow details. Very cool, of course. But more interestingly, they also announce that the Last Call variant of the Durango Hellcat is coming this year. Just like with the Challenger and Charger, this concerns the last series.

Then it's over for road cars with this almost antique engine. So then the environmental clubs have had their way, because it is precisely these types of engines that symbolize the poor performance of the combustion engine.

Environmental clubs still get their way, you know.

The reason the engine doesn't survive is not in itself a strange one. It was an epic old-fashioned engine with extreme fuel consumption. Now everyone says 'ah, what the heck', but the factory specification was already 1 in 5 and that was a very optimistic value.

If you drive a bit (and you do, because you have a big V8 under your butt) 1 in 3 is just something you have to learn to live with. In the Netherlands it has always been a special proposition, because here you pay BPM on CO2 (thanks to the environmental clubs), so a Hellcar is particularly expensive. In the US you don't have that and these dinosaurs are actually very affordable.

Of course, there is also a solution for those who really want that Hellcat engine. You can also get it in the Ram 1500 TRX (check the video below) and you can also order it as a crate engine (separate engine).

