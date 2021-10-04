Off the coast of California, US authorities on Sunday were trying to contain an oil spill that covered almost 34 square kilometers, as a result of the leak of some 3,000 barrels of oil. It is one of the worst disasters the area has faced “in decades,” the local mayor said on Sunday.

This is one of the largest spills in recent Southern California history. More than 570,000 gallons of crude were dumped into the waters off Orange County, as of Friday night.

Littering the shore of Huntington Beach – known as America’s surfing capital – the oil spread for miles in sticky patches, carrying dead fish and birds.

A ruptured pipeline from an oil rig in Southern California left dead fish and birds strewn across the sand and offshore wetlands clogged with oil. © CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / EFE

An estimated 126,000 gallons have spread in a black patch covering roughly 34 square kilometers of the Pacific Ocean, from the Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach. However, Kim Carr, the mayor of Huntington Beach, admitted that the 3,000 barrels officially talked about are likely to fall short. “This oil spill is one of the most devastating situations our community has faced in decades,” Carr said.

The “reason for the incident” is not yet known.

This spill was caused by a breach connected to the Elly oil rig. Carr said the oil rig was operated by Beta Offshore, a Californian subsidiary of Amplify Energy Corporation. Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher confirmed for his part that the pipeline had been closed and that the remaining oil had been sucked out.

Martyn Willshare also told reporters that the company became aware of the leak on Saturday morning on the Elly offshore platform. He admitted, however, that it is not yet known exactly where the leak occurred, or why, so divers have been deployed to the area to determine the “reason for the incident.” “We are fully committed to being here until this incident has come to an end,” said the director of the company.

Willshare also specified that the oil facilities date from the late 1970s, and that it was acquired by his company 9 years ago, since which time they have carried out “meticulous” maintenance work.

Crews led by the Coast Guard deployed specialized boats and floating barriers to try to prevent the spill from spreading into the wetlands. © Gene Blevins / Reuters

As for the environmental consequences, the Huntington Beach mayor called the spill a “potential ecological disaster”: “Our wetlands are degrading and parts of our coastline are now covered in oil.” Before adding: “In the coming days and weeks we challenge responsible parties to do everything possible to rectify this environmental catastrophe.”

The mayor announced that the city’s famous beaches could be closed for weeks, or even months. The authorities of the region also insisted that the public do not go to the affected areas, due to the risk of inhaling toxic fumes.

“Significant damage” to wetlands and ecological reserves

The spokeswoman for the United States Coast Guard in the Los Angeles and Long Beach area, Rebeca Ore, said that the oil slick is being closely monitored, both with planes that fly over the area and with personnel on the coasts. He also pointed out that the clean-up work has already begun: “Skimming systems and barriers have been deployed to prevent oil from reaching the Bolsa Chica ecological reserve and the Huntington Beach wetlands.”

However, on Sunday, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley stated that oil had seeped into the Talbert Swamp, a large ecological preserve, causing “significant damage.”

The spill spread from the Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach, a stretch of shoreline popular with surfers. © Gene Blevins / Reuters

In reaction to the catastrophe, Michelle Steel, the Republican representing part of the affected area, was quick to send a letter to Democratic President Joe Biden, requesting a major catastrophe declaration for Orange County, which would free up federal funds for help with cleaning tasks.

Cottie Petrie-Norris, a Democrat who also represents some areas affected by the spill, said the spill was a “call to action to stop drilling on our beautiful California coast.”

Oil production on this coast has already declined dramatically since the 1990s, in part due to strict state environmental regulations. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom even announced that he wants to end oil drilling in the state by 2045.

With EFE, AFP, AP, Reuters and local media