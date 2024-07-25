Environmentalist Follies, Activists Block Germany’s Largest Airport. Here’s What Happened

THE environmental activists Of Last generation have invaded the runway at Frankfurt Airport, causing flights to be blocked from both departures and arrivals at Germany’s most important airport. In total, the blockade has involved the stopping of dozens of flights. According to the airport’s website, at least 42 departures have been cancelled, while over 70 incoming flights have been cancelled, with 3 reroutings to other airports and a couple of delays. “We are doing everything we can to keep climate activists away from the runway,” a police spokesperson said. According to the climate activist group Last Generation (Last Generation), six of its members had used pliers to cut the wire fence before heading out “on foot, by bicycle and skateboard at various points along the tracks.” A photo released by the group shows a protester sitting on the asphalt with a banner reading “oil kills.”

Already yesterday, the activists of the latest generation had briefly disrupted traffic at another German airport, Cologne-Bonn, while yesterday more environmental activists were arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport. The organizers of the sensational action are part of the London-based A22 network, which groups together movements involved in non-violent climate protests, which has said it plans to attack airports in several countries in the coming months. At the beginning of July, they had announced actions in Great Britain, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, the United States and Norway. Aviation is responsible for around 2.5% of global carbon emissions, more than that produced by countries such as Brazil and France combined.

After about two hours of blocking, Frankfurt Airport has partially resumed its operations: an airport spokesperson said. In particular, two first runways, respectively for take-off and landing, have been restored.