Name was chosen by the search committee, which formulated a triple list; The announcement was made by Minister Marina Silva (Environment)

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silvaannounced on Friday (May 5, 2023) the appointment of Mauro Oliveira Pires as the new president of the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).

In a statement (read below), Marina says that Pires was chosen through a Search Committee, set up in February, which had the participation of 5 specialists in environmental conservation to draw up a triple list for the final choice.

“The committee, during a period of 50 days, analyzed 18 applications and, in the end, presented the following triple list, in alphabetical order: Alexander Turra, Iara Vasco Ferreira and Mauro Oliveira Pires, all with excellent CVs. After analyzing the result presented by the Search Committee, candidate Mauro Oliveira Pires was chosen”, wrote Marina Silva.

“I would like to thank the members of the committee for their valuable volunteer work, as well as the male and female candidates for their participation in the selection process. On this occasion, I also recognize and thank the dedicated work of the server Marcelo Marcelino de Oliveira for his interim presidency of the ICMBio”, declared the minister.

Mauro Pires is an environmental analyst at ICMBio. He has a degree in social sciences from the Federal University of Goiás and a master’s degree in sociology from UnB (University of Brasília).

A federal authority created in 2007, ICMBio’s main attribution is to protect the country’s natural heritage and promote socio-environmental development through the management of the Union’s conservation units, such as biological reserves, parks and national forests.

With information from Brazil Agency.