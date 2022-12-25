FIFA announced on its website the largest football tournament in the world as the first “completely climate neutral tournament”.
Various media, climate researchers and environmental activists concluded that FIFA’s climate claim was incorrect. FIFA has repeatedly denied these allegations.
Even before the start of the World Cup on November 20, consumer advocates warned FIFA against “greenwashing” and demanded that “misleading” advertising be removed.
“We want FIFA to invest its resources in avoiding emissions rather than greenwashing,” said Christian Lüthi, general manager of Climate Alliance, the group that started the case. “We are convinced that the committee condemns FIFA’s violations of fair advertising and sends a clear signal.”
