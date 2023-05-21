Activists from the Last Generation environmental movement poured black paint into water at the Trevi Fountain in central Rome. This was reported by the agency on May 21 ANSA.

About 12 demonstrators took part in the action. They went into a fountain with a “We won’t pay for fossils” banner and spilled paint around them, which the agency said was made from charcoal.

Thus, activists called for the abandonment of the use of fossil fuels, which leads to an increase in the temperature of the planet. Police officers arrived at the scene.

“Fortunately, according to the first assessments, there should not be any permanent damage, because the black paint was on the waterproofing material, not on the marble, and it can be removed without permanent damage,” said Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, in turn, called the attacks of eco-activists on historical monuments a hackneyed ritual, which, nevertheless, is accompanied by economic costs and causes concern to citizens.

“I am sure that parliament will soon want to approve a provision that will force them (activists. – Ed.) to compensate for the huge costs that society incurs every time,” he said.

Earlier, on May 6, representatives of the Last Generation movement also poured black paint into the Fountain of the Four Rivers in Rome. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. The activists resisted but were detained.