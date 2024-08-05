Home page World

From: Katja Rudolph

At the water features in Kassel, gritty green water came down the cascades. Activists used this to criticize the K+S corporation.

Kassel – Poison green water caused a stir at the water features in Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe on Sunday afternoon (4 August). Environmental activists from the Climate Justice group kassel had colored the water on the cascades green. According to the group, the paint was biodegradable.

With the protest action, the environmental activists wanted to draw attention to the criticized discharge of salt into the Werra by the Kassel-based salt and fertilizer producer K+S. On the lower steps of the cascades, members of the group unfurled a banner with the inscription “Drinking water instead of poisonous water”.

The action caused a lot of discontent and even outrage among the water feature audience. “Ugh” and “boo” could be heard when it became clear that this was a protest action. However, some spectators also shouted “That’s right” or applauded.

After the activists had left the cascades, there was a brief commotion when a paramedic tried to detain a person. The police, who had been alerted in the meantime, took two people involved in the protest into temporary custody a short time later. Other people who were initially checked were not involved in the action according to current knowledge. According to a press release from Climate Justice Kassel, “around 15 members” took part in the action.

Poison green water: The action by the group Climate Justice Kassel was directed against the water pollution caused by the Kassel concert K+S. © Rudolph, Katja

The police filed criminal charges against the people they investigated on suspicion of water pollution. Water samples were also taken and will be analyzed by the Lower Water Authority. “Initial assessments indicate that the substance is harmless to humans and the environment,” the police said.

A spokeswoman for Hessen Kassel Heritage said that whether the action caused any damage to the historical substance of the cascades is still being investigated: “We do not know how the porous tuff reacts to the paint.” They also reserve the right to file charges for trespassing. (Katja Rudolph)