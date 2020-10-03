Walks are planned in several cities, including Toulouse, whose economy depends in part on the aviation industry.

In Toulouse, Bordeaux, Marseille, Bâle-Mulhouse or Paris-Roissy, environmental activists of the citizen movement Non-violent Action COP 21 (ANV COP 21), are calling on Saturday October 3 for marches against the unbridled development of aviation in the world. In Toulouse, walking obviously has a particular echo since the economy of the city and the region is partly based on the aviation industry. An industry in turmoil because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The activists ask to slow down air traffic in the long term, like the current state of the sector with for example only 30% of the usual traffic at the moment in Toulouse Blagnac because of the coronavirus. Gwaar, activist at ANV COP 21 also calls on the government to support the conversion of the industry: “IHere in Toulouse, we have a specificity: in addition to having an airport, we have an industry that revolves around aviation. Today it is in crisis and therefore we must think about reconverting the sector. We need to have employees with us to think about a transition. “

Residents of the airport are also asking for a drop in speed, especially at night. “We must continue to take the plane, but in a moderate way, explains Chantal Beer-Request from the Collective against air pollution. We cannot consider that we can double the traffic on the planet every 15 or 20 years. Allowing people to sleep at night is also what is asked of Toulouse-Blagnac because the airport is open 24 hours a day. We should do as in Orly: no more planes at night between 11:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. “

This walk is the demonstration of a lack of responsibility.Dominique Delbouis, FO coordinator at Airbusto franceinfo

This event scheduled for Saturday does not please the unions at all, as Dominique Delbouis explains, vsWorkforce Coordinator within the Airbus group : “This march would have been oriented on the need to make aviation greener, I might have been able to participate. But there, shooting red balls on aviation when we know the human tragedies that are taking place. to play on the subject, I find that there is an almost form of indecency. ” Lhe next week, the same organizers are back with a forum at the Toulouse Labor Exchange to discuss the future of air transport in the era of climate emergency.