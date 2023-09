How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Brandenburg Gate is one of the most important and well-known monuments in Germany | Photo: EFE/María Alonso Martos

A group of environmental activists, linked to the Last Generation movement, vandalized the Brandenburg Gate, an important 18th century monument located in Berlin, Germany.

The case took place this Sunday (17) and resulted in the arrest of 14 people who participated in the action.

According to information from the agency AFPactivists sprayed paint on the six pillars of the gate, as a protest to encourage the government to “immediately abandon the use of fossil fuels”, the movement said in a statement.

Marion Fabian, spokesperson for Last Generation, stated that the German population must “abandon gasoline, gas and coal by 2030 at the latest. It is high time that Olaf Scholz (German Chancellor) speaks clearly about this.” , she said.