Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was the target of two arrests this Saturday (6). | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

A demonstration in the Netherlands, in The Hague, which focused on protesting government subsidies and incentives for companies linked to fossil fuel industries, ended with 21-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg detained twice by the police this Saturday (6).

First, the Swedish activist and other people who were part of the demonstration organized by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XR) were detained when they tried to block an important access to a motorway known as the A12, which gives access to parliament. According to local authorities, this same highway has been the target of at least 30 other climate protests and blockades in recent months.

After this first arrest, Greta was released, according to the news agency Reuters, but joined other protesters who were trying to block traffic on another highway, when they were once again caught by the police.

Greta Thunberg and the group left the scene on public transport escorted by agents, but the police did not say where the protesters had been taken or whether they were released immediately. Security forces did not rule out using “violence” to remove protesters who insisted on blocking roads.