06/24/2023 – 4:10 pm

Petrobras contributed to the recovery or direct conservation of 254,000 hectares of forests located in the Atlantic Forest, Amazon, Caatinga and Cerrado biomes, thanks to social projects supported by the company. The restored area is equivalent to more than twice the city of Rio de Janeiro.

This is one of the results presented in the company’s 2022 Sustainability Report, with information, indicators and commitments related to environmental, social and governance issues, in relation to the decarbonization of operations, in addition to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 39% .

The executive manager of Social Responsibility, José Maria Rangel said that “this conservation and restoration work in Brazilian biomes reflects our commitment to guaranteeing a sustainable future for the next generations and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The projects we support have contributed to avoiding emissions of 2.3 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent, which prevent deforestation,” he explained.

gas reduction

Between 2015 and 2022, Petrobras managed to reduce its absolute operating emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) by 39%, with increased emission efficiency in all segments where it operates. This reduction, in line with the ambition to reach zero operational emissions by 2050, reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding its operations in low-carbon businesses.

In 2023, the company opened the largest public selection for socio-environmental projects, with a forecast of investing BRL 432 million in social and environmental projects, mostly in the North and Northeast regions, in addition to supporting initiatives for the preservation of fauna, with 236 species of fauna monitored , studied or protected, of which 58 are threatened with extinction, including the puma, tapir, three-banded armadillo, southern muriqui, as well as species of corals, birds and turtles.

It also develops environmental education actions with communities that live with marine ecosystems, such as fishermen, tourists and residents of coastal regions. Two projects stand out: Rede Biomar, made up of marine biodiversity conservation projects, and Redágua, focusing on environmental actions around Guanabara Bay.























