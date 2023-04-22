Environmental accidents | 300 liters of milk spilled onto the asphalt in Pälkäne

The contaminated soil had to be dug up with an excavator and transported to the waste management center.

I’m tired 300 liters of milk spilled onto the asphalt and the sand field on Sammontie near ABC Pälkäne on Friday, the Pirkanmaa rescue service informs. The rescue service was alerted to the situation after half past seven on Friday evening.

The spilled milk was dammed and absorbed. The soil spoiled by the milk had to be dug up with an excavator and transported to the waste center in Tarastenjärvi.