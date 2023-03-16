During the last days, Latin America and Africa were strongly affected by days of extreme rain. On the one hand, Yaku devastated Peru and Ecuador, generating unusual degrees in the marine surface. On the other hand, Freddy broke out in Malawi and Mozambique, being probably the longest lasting cyclone in history. We analyze these phenomena and the reasons why there has been an increase in ocean temperature. Conditions that could generate more havoc if forceful measures are not taken.

#Environment #Yaku #Freddy #cyclones #hit #Latin #America #Africa #formed