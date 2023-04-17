Environment | WWF opens a camera that follows the lives of Baltic sea seals

There are currently around 200–300 Baltic herons in the Archipelago Sea. From the pictures collected from last year’s broadcast, it has been possible to identify 15 norpas so far.

Environmental organization In WWF’s Luontolive, a camera follows the life of the Baltic sea urchins. In the broadcast filmed in the Archipelago Sea, we also see an islet where the Baltic sea urchins gather in the spring to molt.

The broadcast can be viewed from Monday at 00:01 on the WWF website.

Up to dozens of Baltic porpoises can jump in front of the camera.

The Archipelago norppalive was also carried out last spring. At that time, the broadcast seen on Luontolive collected about 700,000 views.

on the Baltic coast and the Saimaa Norse has an individual pattern in its fur, which remains the same throughout the Norse’s life. You can tell the ferrets apart with the curl pattern of the fur.

“One of the important goals of our live broadcast is to help identify these ferret individuals, whose lives are known very little,” WWF Program Director Petteri Tolvanen says in the announcement.

Currently, the size of the Baltic herring population in the Archipelago Sea is estimated at 200–300 individuals. From the pictures collected from last year’s broadcast, it has been possible to identify 15 norpa individuals so far.

“Not all porpoises can be identified on the basis of pictures, but with the help of the constantly accumulating material, we can hopefully in the future refine the stock assessment of the Archipelago area and get information about, for example, porpoise movements and place fidelity,” says the expert Jussi Laaksonlaita from Turku University of Applied Sciences.

Baltic sea dog is dependent on snow and ice, so climate change is its biggest threat.

Even at the beginning of the 20th century, the harbor seal was the most abundant seal in the Baltic Sea. Due to hunting and environmental toxins, the Baltic Sea porpoise population dwindled from 200,000 individuals to only around 5,000 individuals.

There are currently around 20,000 Baltic porpoises. Most of them live in the Pärämere, where the population has recently grown slowly, but where porpoises can also be hunted. Breeding areas for the Baltic herring are also in the Estonian archipelago and in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

WWF In the Luontolive service, live broadcasts of Finnish nature are followed. In addition to the Baltic sea urchin, the cameras have also recorded the life of the Saimaa urchin, vulture, toad lizard and trout. In total, the broadcasts have already been viewed almost 25 million times.

At the moment, WWF’s Luontolivessa is also open mosquito camera. The first weather was seen on camera on Saturday.