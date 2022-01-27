There is an urgent need to rigorously punish the criminals who have taken over the “management” of Brazil’s environmental heritage. With what right do they kill environmentalists — such as the case of the Zé do Lago family, which I have already dealt with in this same space —, burn helicopters at the service of Ibama, invade rivers with dozens of ferries, destroying everything they find and leaving a trail of contamination? It is necessary that the State resume its role and its responsibility to defend the life and property of Brazilians.

But from Brasília comes the indication that, no matter how many attacks on the Constitution those “who feel they own the Amazon” practice, no punishment will come: when reviewing the 2022 Budget, President Jair Bolsonaro cut more than R$35 million in funds for the Ministry of the Environment. Of the total, R$ 25.8 million did not go to Ibama. What does that mean? The answer lies in the agency’s attributions. Just four of them:

> Environmental inspection and the application of administrative penalties.

Environmental inspection and the application of administrative penalties. > The generation and dissemination of information related to the environment.

The generation and dissemination of information related to the environment. > Environmental monitoring, mainly with regard to the prevention and control of deforestation, fires and forest fires.

Environmental monitoring, mainly with regard to the prevention and control of deforestation, fires and forest fires. > Support for environmental emergencies.

In other words, without funds for inspection, the gate opened by former minister Ricardo Salles for the herd of crime to pass through remains wide open under the blindfolded eyes of his successor Joaquim Leite.

In time. It is a fact that even with the cut, the ministry’s budget will be R$ 3.1 billion, which represents an increase of 6% compared to last year (R$ 2.9 billion). But it is also a fact that the value is 60% lower than the 2012 Budget (R$ 7.8 billion) when Brazil registered the lowest level of deforestation in the Amazon. That year there were less than 5 thousand km². Between January and December 2021, 10,362 km² were destroyed, the largest area in the last ten years.

