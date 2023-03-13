After five negotiation sessions, the UN finally approved in March the creation of the first legally binding international treaty to protect a territory equal to two thirds of the ocean. Meanwhile, Guna Indians could be the first to be displaced by rising sea levels, which threaten Gardi Sugdub Island and 49 others in Panama. In addition, there are doubts about mining at the bottom of the sea and it remains pending how the full implementation of this pact will be.

After 15 years of negotiation, the countries finally agreed an instrument under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea that aims to conserve marine life and restrict practices on what is considered the high seas. This is everything that is outside the Exclusive Economic Zone; that is, beyond 200 nautical miles from the coast and where governments exercise sovereignty.

But, today, the high seas is no man’s land despite how vast it is: it covers two thirds of the ocean, with depths of more than 10 kilometers and whose volume represents 95% of the total habitat of the Earth, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) . And that such a vast territory escapes most regulations makes it much easier, for example, to overfish dozens of species to use only one and discard the rest of the aquatic animals.

This is now expected to change with the first legally binding international agreement to protect such areas called the Treaty on the Conservation of Biodiversity Beyond Areas of National Jurisdiction (BBNJ). Therefore, Rena Lee, the president of the Conference, celebrated the achievement.

Although not all the news is positive. Well, within the agreement, the entities that regulate fishing, cargo vessels or mining at the bottom of the sea were allowed to continue operating without having to abide by the environmental impact assessments that the States will have to do, such as explained by The Nature Conservancy .

Still, there are reasons for celebration. The most advanced version What is known so far from the text part of the objective of “guaranteeing the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, for the present and in the long term”. And we say more advanced because the final agreement is not yet ready, and there is one more round to finalize the details, the date of which has not yet been agreed.

To achieve that goal, the treaty proposes to implement in an “effective” manner what is already written in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982, which is the one that created the obligations that States have to protect marine resources, but which does not specify the mechanisms to conserve the biodiversity of the oceans.

And it is precisely that void that the new covenant aspires to fill. The first big change is that it addresses the protection of the oceans from an international coordination; since the regional decisions that have been made so far are insufficient to protect from beginning to end the migratory routes through which sharks, sea turtles or whales move, as shown by the IUCN.

What’s changing for marine genetic resources and protected areas

Another of the great advances is that it makes what has been agreed a legal obligation, something that did not exist until now. This changes, for example, what has been done with marine genetic resources. These resources allow, among many other aspects, to develop drugs with components that are found in plants or in sea animals.

The problem is that currently only 10 countries have 90% of the patents, according to an investigation of 2011 in which the French Research Institute for Exploitation of the Sea participated. And, most of the time, these patents do not benefit the closest territories where the genetic resources are found.

Now, the BBNJ speaks of a “fair and equitable distribution of benefits” derived from these resources. In addition, it requires that any collection must consider “the legitimate rights and interests of coastal states.”

In addition, the agreement creates a free access platform in which all countries will be able to provide the information they have on marine genetic resources, marine technology, marine protected areas and reports on environmental impacts. A fight that the scientists of the world have given for years and that now will allow them to advance more in their work by sharing knowledge.

Another of the great victories is that the new treaty allows countries to establish marine protected areas on the high seas, when previously they could only do so within their Exclusive Economic Zones. For this reason, less than 1% of the oceans are covered beyond 200 nautical miles from the coast.

After nearly 2 decades of efforts, the UN has concluded negotiations on a treaty to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction. The treaty is expected to be formally adopted in a later meeting. pic.twitter.com/C2xTJpwh0r — Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (@undoalos) March 6, 2023



And having protected marine areas on the high seas will also allow the creation of networks that help protect the corridors through which different species transit.

Common heritage of humanity, the difficult battle in the oceans

Although there was already a consensus on most of the thick points, in one in particular the discrepancies were more difficult to settle. While developing countries appealed to the principle of the common heritage of humanity, the most industrialized countries defended “freedom on the high seas.”

And in reality, the difference is huge. The principle applied to the oceans means that the exploration and exploitation of marine resources will be done “for the benefit of all mankind”, as stated in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. While claiming freedom, countries The more powerful could continue to exploit marine resources without having to distribute the profits.

Finally, the agreement reached a midpoint, as its Article 5 shows. On the one hand, it recognizes the principle of the common heritage of mankind; and on the other, it speaks of “the freedom of marine scientific research, along with other freedoms of the high seas.” In other words, neither side completely lost their battle.

Now, the great challenge that comes in the coming years is to guarantee the implementation of this treaty and, especially, to define how everything that is stipulated therein will be financed. Well, the text does not speak of this item.

Gardi Sugdub Island, in Panama, could disappear due to rising sea levels

While the high seas treaty was discussed at the UN headquarters in New York, Panama hosted the first ‘Our Ocean’ summit that has been carried out in Central America. Laura Huertas and Yaily Castillo, two indigenous women of the Guna ethnic group who work with the Anyar organization, went there.

Laura Castillo (left) and Yaily Castillo (right) are indigenous Guna, who work in the Anyar organization. Castillo is also with MarAlliance. © France 24

In an interview with France 24, they explained how the Gardi Sugdub island could soon disappear due to the rise in sea level. And the threat extends to another 49 islands in the region where these indigenous people live, including Niadub, where the two of them are from.

Mining at the bottom of the sea, the great unknown that science has not yet answered

Another of the major issues most debated at the summit was mining at the bottom of the sea. This consists of extracting the polymetallic nodules found on the seabed and which are rich in minerals such as nickel, cobalt, manganese and copper. These are essential for technology and the energy transition as they are required to create rechargeable batteries, touch screens and solar panels, among others.

The risk is that science still doesn’t know exactly how much this destroys marine life. Despite the uncertainty, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and which is the organization that regulates underwater mining, has already awarded 19 exploration contracts .

The list shows that although the largest contractor is China, there are also others such as Russia and even Germany and France, despite the fact that the latter joined nations ban such mining . There are also island contracts that could be wiped out by rising sea levels like Kiribati, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

This is just a sample of the difficulties that exist on the high seas and how much progress remains to be made to guarantee its protection. However, the recently agreed treaty is a step forward.