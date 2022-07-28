For 50 years, the day of the overdraft has been occurring earlier and earlier and the result is that the ecological deficit accumulates. That is to say, that humanity exhausts before the end of the year all the resources that the Earth takes 12 months to regenerate. And in 2022, that date was fulfilled this July 28.

At this point, humans already consume biological resources throughout the year. This is food, water, air, energy, etc. This imbalance is called an overdraft, which is calculated by the NGO The Global Footprint Network. And the 2022 finding is shocking. This, along with 2018, are the two years in which Overdraft Day has come earlier than ever: on July 28.

But what does overdraft mean? The Global Footprint Network divides the planet’s biocapacity (that is, the amount of resources that the Earth produces in a year) by the ecological footprint (which is what humanity demands). The result is multiplied by 365, which is the number of days in a year. And so they calculate when humanity consumes all the annual biological resources.

This is how this time they came to the conclusion that humans are depleting these resources so quickly that, in 2022, we need the biocapacity that 1.75 planets like Earth would produce. Well, the current ones are being insufficient compared to the speed of our consumption.

Every year this day comes sooner. In 1971, we first crossed the overdraft, on December 25. In 1991, it was moved forward more than two months to October 13. Until July 28, 2022. All this accumulated produces a huge ecological debt, since humanity has already consumed what the Earth will take 19 more years to regenerate, according to The Global Footprint Network.

And the deficit may be even greater if seen by countries. Worst on the scale is Singapore. Its inhabitants would need 104 of their countries to satisfy their demand for natural resources. While Malta and Belgium are the European nations with the worst rating, since there they would need 11 and 9 of their countries, respectively.

The imbalance between the resources that we humans consume and what the planet can produce is due to all environmental problems; such as deforestation, agricultural overexploitation and of course, pollution by greenhouse gases. And in the same way, the solutions to curb overdraft are the same as we have heard before, such as reducing food waste, betting on the circular economy and environmentally friendly transport, and moving away from fossil fuels.