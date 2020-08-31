#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

It is a green setting a few kilometers from the center of Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin). The Robertsau forest is home to a stream and wild nature. Just classified as a nature reserve, it is not spared from pollution. Here, the waste is drained for miles. An unbearable vision for Ludovic, who has been cleaning the stream for 25 years aboard his kayak. Since this year, with its nautical club, it offers eco-citizen walks to the general public: 25 euros instead of 50 if the participants undertake to collect waste.

Hundreds of liters of waste

“Initially, I wanted to kayak because it had been a long time. I found this opportunity, and the citizen act suited me well“, explains Fanny, who takes part in this walk. Along the water, the surprises are sometimes sizeable. Acting here and now means preserving the environment well beyond this river. Several hundred liters of waste can be collected in one session.The next operation will take place in September.