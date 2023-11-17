This copper exploitation is the largest open pit in Central America and, although it produces about 5% of the country’s GDP, the Supreme Court of Justice had declared it unconstitutional since 2017. Even so, Minera Panamá exported the mineral after the ruling . Tempers flared when the Government of Laurentino Cortizo and the National Assembly approved a new contract in just three days. Furthermore, the mine is in the middle of a biological corridor.

Since October 20, Panama has been going through protests as massive as those during the dictatorship. And the central reason for the discontent is the new approval for Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of the Canadian First Quantum Minerals, to exploit the largest open pit copper mine in Central America.

The social outbreak began the same day that the National Assembly approved the Law 406 , just three days after the respective debates began on October 17. The law is what grants Minera Panamá a permit to exploit copper for 20 years, extendable for another 20 and with the possibility of extending the contract until the useful life of the mine ends. President Laurentino Cortizo quickly ratified the rule and the contract was validated, despite the fact that there has been criticism against the project for years.

France 24 compared the coordinates of the mine granted by Law 406 with the places of greatest environmental importance in the province and confirmed that the copper exploitation is being carried out in a biological sanctuary, as environmental activists denounce.

The ‘Panama Copper Mine’ areas are located in the districts of Donoso and Omar Torrijos Herrera; specifically, in the townships of Coclé del Norte, San Juan de Turbe and Nueva Esperanza. © France 24

The four areas of the ‘Panama Copper Mine’ mining project are in the province of Colón, specifically in the districts of Donoso and Omar Torrijos Herrera. To the north of the mine, is the protected area of ​​the Donoso district, decreed since 2009 for its environmental importance. There are 650 species of flora and fauna, “most of them threatened, rare, regional, binational and national endemic, with restricted distribution, and with vulnerable and endangered populations,” according to the resolution.

Panama’s part of the Mesoamerican Biological Corridor is not protected by law. © France 24

In addition, the mine is on one of the vital steps in the connection of the Mesoamerican Biological Corridor, which is a road that eight countries have agreed to protect since 1997 to facilitate the transit from Panama to Mexico of animals such as the puma, ocelots and different types of birds, among others. In fact, the copper exploitation area is within La Amistad, one of the five great forests of Mesoamerica according to the Wild Conservation Society.

The company defends itself by saying that since 2011 it has one of the best environmental impact studies in the region since 265 of its 371 commitments are to take care of the environment.

However, the same National Assembly that granted the new concession warned from 2021 that the Ministry of the Environment was investigating more than 200 findings due to non-compliance with that study. The legislative body added that the project could impact the water by contaminating underground tributaries and also “the surface waters that receive its discharges.”

The processes against Minera Panamá do not stop there. The Public Ministry has six ongoing investigations against the company for possible environmental damage, such as contamination of rivers and toxic waste, as detailed Bloomberg .

But the largest court case against the mining company occurred in 2017. The Supreme Court of Justice declared unconstitutional the first contract with the mining company, which occurred in 1997 with Law 9, because it found that the company kept the concession without tender. The Supreme Court added that the contractual conditions were unfavorable for the Panamanian State. For example, the mining company only paid 2% of its production in royalties.

Even with the ruling against, Minera Panamá began exploiting the project two years after the decision and exported copper to countries such as Japan and South Korea, as confirmed Mongabay .

But as the State continued to face the same disadvantages, the Cortizo Government renegotiated the contract with the company, but not without facing opposition. The company rejected an increase in royalty payments as requested by the Executive. The division remained until December 2022 and since they had not reached an agreement, First Quantum stopped its operations in Panama and the Government also ordered it to stop.

Only in March 2023, they reached an agreement that had to be approved by the National Assembly. The Legislative Commerce Committee suggested some changes, the parties accepted and, on October 17, the same committee approved the final text. Since then, only three more days passed before the plenary session also gave the green light and Cortizo ratified it with his signature.

Since then, protests have flooded the streets of Panama City to reject the Government’s awarding of the contract despite complaints of environmental damage. President Cortizo argues that Panama won because they managed to get the mining company to give the State 375 million dollars each year, regardless of whether the world price of copper fell. They also agreed to 770 million dollars as retroactive payment for taxes and royalties for 2022 and 2023. And finally, Cortizo affirms that the mine employs more than 9,300 people .

This did not calm things down and on the ninth day of the protests, Cortizo tried to leave the decision in the hands of the voters, promising a popular consultation.

So that the majority will is expressed in the most democratic way, I will request the Electoral Court to call a popular consultation on Sunday, December 17, 2023, so that Panamanians can decide with the power of the vote whether or not to repeal the Law. 406. pic.twitter.com/1z7L9cKN2J — Nito Cortizo (@NitoCortizo) October 30, 2023



However, the Electoral Court rejected the idea, saying that it is not its responsibility to organize these elections and that a popular consultation would not be necessary if the Supreme Court of Justice resolves beforehand the eight unconstitutionality claims it received against Law 406.

As for Minera Panamá, we tried to contact it but until the time of publication it did not respond to emails or calls. However, in his web page explains that operations at the mine were reduced due to the demonstrations.

On the other hand, the deputies reversed their own decision and, on November 2, the Assembly declared a moratorium on all metal mining concessions in the country until the Supreme Court resolves the lawsuits. In other words, it stopped the controversial project and all those exploited in the country. In addition, protesters are on permanent vigil in front of the court building to demand that the open-pit copper mine no longer operate.