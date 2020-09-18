#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

There is no global study yet on the ecological impact of 5G, about which there are many questions. For the moment, it seems that an equipment 5G consumes up to 3.5 times more energy than a 4G antenna at maximum power, according to the operator Huawei. But an antenna 5G offers speeds ten times higher than 4G. Thus, for the same volume of data processed.

In sleep mode at night

“A 5G antenna, unlike a 4G antenna, does not transmit continuously, it goes into standby. It only works if there is 5G use within its scope”, Explains Nicolas Guerin, president of the French Telecoms Federation. In China, for example, several operators have decided to upgrade their network 5G on standby during the night, to reduce their energy consumption.