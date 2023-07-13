Although the current high temperatures in some regions of the world are largely due to the El Niño phenomenon, there is another reason that concentrates the high pressures in one place, simulating a dome.

Heat records, one after another. Since July 3, the planet exceeded 17°C as global average temperature for the first time since records have been recorded, according to the tool Climate Reanalyzer from University of Maine . The highest point of the first week of the month was on Thursday, July 6, with an average of 17.23°C.

And the previous month was no better. June 2023 was the warmest June on record, according to the most recent report of the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union. The temperature was 0.53°C above the average reported between 1991 and 2020. That’s about a tenth more than June 2019, which was the record.

But why this? The extreme heat of this season of the year is largely attributable to the El Niño phenomenon that has already begun, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Additionally, in some parts of the world what is popularly known as a dome or heat capsule is being introduced, which locks up warm air over certain places for weeks.

The technical name is high pressure or anticyclonic systems and they have a direct relationship with the winds. In some seasons of the year, like the current one, the surface of the Western Pacific Ocean warms up and the winds move the warm air that is over the waters to the east due to the movement of the planet. These warm air masses then collide with cold air coming down from the North Pole and coming up from the South Pole. In the collision, the cold air sinks and pushes the hot one more than 9 km high.

This is what the heat dome looks like, according to NOAA. © France 24

This generates the so-called jet stream, which is seen in waves like NASA graphed it . In these currents, the winds can reach from 170 to 400 km/h and the current moves throughout the planet.

The high temperatures due to the domes were experienced from Mexico to India

In addition, there are four types of jet streams on earth: two that are polar and near the Arctic and Antarctic, and two that are subtropical, closer to the Equator. José Martín Cortés, SkyAlert’s operational meteorologist, explained to France 24 that the jet stream generates heat domes, since the high pressure generated by the former is trapped near the surface. It is like concentrating the high temperatures in a pot and covering it. Thus, during a heat dome, the thermometers rise.

The affectation is differentiated. Where there is more cement, there will be more heat and in places below the mountains, the hot air that comes down through them is concentrated and then expands. That is why we speak of a capsule or heat dome, as Cortés explained.

This was exactly what happened in the north of Mexico and in the south of the United States. In Baja California, the thermometer exceeded 45°C. In Sonora and Nuevo León it fluctuated between 40 and 45; a temperature similar to what was in Texas, Florida, Dallas and Illinois. In total, in this region of the world, 50 million people were affected by heat domes. The domes were also experienced in Canada, Europe and Asian countries like India. Only counting this country and Mexico, the meteorological phenomenon left more than 300 dead.

Even so, Cortés explains that anticyclonic systems are common and warned that scientific studies are first required to be able to argue that they are a product of the climate crisis.