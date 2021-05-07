The Friend of the Sea program hopes that with the ‘Whale-Safe’ seal or safe whales, cruise ships, boats and fishing fleets will implement a series of measures such as using thermal cameras to locate cetaceans or even change navigation routes . Thus they hope to reduce what is one of the major killers of whales.

Although the focus is often on whaling, more cetaceans are killed each year by colliding with vessels than by the whaling industry. Paolo Bray is the founder and director of the Friend of the Sea project, which belongs to the World Sustainability Organization.

He assured France 24 that in 2020, about 1,000 whales died after being hunted, while another 20,000 died from collisions with cruise ships, ships or fishing fleets. And it is that this problem has increased due to the increase in maritime traffic in the world.

Transport by seas and oceans grew by more than 300% between 1992 and 2013. Currently, this system represents between 80% and 90% of world trade. The number of vessels sailing in places such as Chilean Patagonia, the Pacific coast of the United States, the Mediterranean Sea or the Indian Ocean is such that it is reducing the mobility of whales. Many times, these cetaceans cannot be transported to the places where they feed or where they mate, as shown a scientific research published by the Mongabay medium.

This is the logo of safe whales, or ‘Whale-Safe’, promoted by the Friend of the Sea program to reduce the collisions of these cetaceans with boats. © Friend of the Sea

Before this panorama, Friend of the Sea created the ‘Whale-Safe’ certification to seek that the shipping companies take certain measures and thus protect the whales. For example, they invite companies to put infrared on their vessels and to reduce speed to avoid collisions with cetaceans.

Latin America and the Caribbean is the region with the most protected areas in the world

So he assures the Protected Planet Report 2020: Latin America and the Caribbean, presented on April 28 by multiple organizations, including RedParques, the World Center for Conservation Monitoring of the United Nations Environment Program and WWF, among others.

And it is that 24% of the Latin American land surface and 19% of the marine and coastal areas have some degree of protection. These percentages are higher than the goal that was set for the year 2020 the Convention on Biological Diversity. Point 11 speaks of the fact that at least 17% of the terrestrial and inland waters and 10% of the marine and coastal areas must be conserved through protected areas.

But although the region overcomes the challenges outlined, this does not mean that biodiversity and ecosystems are already protected, as the report explains. Carlos Mauricio Herrera, specialist in Protected Areas and Conservation Strategies at WWF Colombia, told France 24 the challenges facing these areas, ranging from equity in costs and benefits that protected areas bring to the lack of resources that they must face such places.

In addition, the study invites expectations to be raised so that at least 30% of the territory is protected by the year 2030.

They protect more than 236,000 hectares of the Mayan Jungle in Belize

An alliance between environmental organizations and the Government of Belize acquired that amount of area to protect it. Thus, the country strengthens the safeguarding of the Mayan Forest, one of the most important ecological systems in the world and the largest tropical forest that remains in the region outside the Amazon. That tropical forest has about 40 million hectares, located in Belize, Mexico and Guatemala.

The new 236,000 hectares conserved of the Mayan Forest in Belize are next to the Rio Bravo reserve. © France 24

The new protected area borders the Río Bravo reserve and together they account for almost 10% of the territory of Belize. The Nature Conservancy, one of the organizations that participated in the acquisition of the land, assures that this way they will be able to protect the area from deforestation and changes in land use. Both are part of the biggest threats in the place.