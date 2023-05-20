President had already gone to the group’s meetings 6 other times; this year, war in Ukraine should also dominate debate

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived in Japan on Thursday (May 18, 2023), Brasilia time, to participate for the 7th time in the G7 summit meeting – the group of the most industrialized countries in the world.

The petista must once again focus on defending the environment and combating climate change. These themes were addressed with more intensity by Brazil in official speeches in 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

In addition to debating “green” development, a topic dear to the United States and Europe, Lula should intensify his efforts to place himself as an intermediary in the war in Ukraine. The president has already spoken more than once about forming a “peace group”. A meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, is expected for Sunday (20.May).

As usual, the PT party must also address the fight against poverty and inequalities. He spoke on the subject the first time Brazil was invited to the summit, in 2003.

The G7 is made up of Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and UK.

In addition to this year, the PT member was also invited to participate in the group’s meetings 6 times: in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, during his 2 first terms.

At the dome, Lula will participate of 3 debate sessions. Two on Saturday (20.May), Brasília time, and one on Sunday (21.May).

Also on Sunday, the president will visit Memorial Park of the Peace of Hiroshima, to pay tribute to the victims of the nuclear attack on the city during World War II.

In other meetings, leaders of the G7 –which was called the G8, until Russia’s expulsion in 2014, when the country annexed Crimea– have already discussed combating terrorism to development in Africa.

This year, the focus is on Western sanctions on Russia and China’s ambitions towards Taiwan.

With the trip to Japan, Lula has already visited 9 countries since the beginning of the government. went to before Argentina, Uruguay, USA, China, Arab Emirates, Portugal, Spain It is UK.

The president should participate in the Mercosur, Brics, G20 and UN meetings and in the Climate Conference in the coming months. The petista has already spent 19 days outside the country since January 1st.