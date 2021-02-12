A court in Paris ruled that the French state is responsible for climate inaction and asks NGOs to provide a list of measures that the government should implement to repair the damage caused by climate change and global warming.

The French state was found guilty of climate inaction, in a ruling that, although symbolic for now, several environmental organizations have described as historic. It is the culmination of a case dubbed ‘The Process of the Century’ (‘L’Affaire du siècle’, in French) that began more than two years ago when four NGOs – Greenpeace, Oxfam, Notre affaire à Tous and the Nicolas Hulot Foundation – They filed a lawsuit against the Government of Emmanuel Macron for not taking measures “strong and effective enough to fight climate change.”

In 2018 they achieved 2.3 million signatures, in less than a month, that supported the initiative based on several reports that revealed that the speed at which the Government is going will not achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

On January 14 was the first hearing and on February 3 the verdict was known. A ruling that obliges the State to pay 1 euro to each of the petitioning NGOs and asks the environmental organizations to deliver a list of measures that, according to them, the French Government should implement to repair the damage caused by climate change and global warming.

The decision of the French Justice came a few days before the Executive presented its project ‘Climate and Resilience Law’, which includes the suggestions of the Citizen Climate Convention that began in October 2019 and which collected proposals from 150 French citizens “selected randomly to be representative according to criteria of gender, age, qualifications, socio-professional category, type of territory and geographic area “. In two months, these suggestions for action against climate change to be written by the NGOs will reach the courts and it will be then that Justice will be able to decide what concrete measures the Macron government will have to take.

Elysee spokesman Gabriel Attal admitted that the country is behind in the fight against climate change, although he also called for those who recriminate government inaction to propose solutions to increase the positive impact.

For the Executive Director of Oxfam France, Cécile Duflot, the important thing about this ruling is that it puts the ball in the field of the Government, which, according to her, always tries to evade its climate responsibility. He also recalled that actions are worth more than words and that “not only do you have to have theoretical objectives, on paper or big sentences, but you need actions and means to support them.”

This decision of February 3 also joins the deadline that the French State has this month to justify that it is taking the appropriate steps to achieve its 2030 objectives in the fight against climate change This is in response to a lawsuit filed in January of 2019 by the coastal municipality of Grand-Synthe: a suburb of Dunkirk, in the north of the country, which feels it is highly vulnerable to rising sea levels as a result of global warming.

The verdict of the ‘Process of the Century’ may open the doors for citizens of other countries to dare to file lawsuits against governments to demand, by law, more actions to reverse or stop climate change.

Reduce, reuse and recycle: the keys to the circular economy

One of the ways to reduce gas emissions that contribute to global warming is the so-called circular economy, which consists of consuming less and recycling more, thus reducing the amount of new resources used as much as possible. In fact, according to the report ‘Circularity Gap report 2021‘, a circular economy would make it possible to do more with less. It would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 39% and reduce the amount of virgin resources that we would have to extract or use by 28%.

The ‘Circularity Gap Report 2021’ warns that for the planet to be sustainable it would be necessary to double our circularity from 8.6% to 17% © France 24

Of the 100,000 million tons of materials used each year, only 8.6% is put back into circulation for use. In other words, 91.4% of all the materials we use are discarded at the end of their use, which sometimes takes just seconds. The trend is also downward. The amount of materials we use has tripled since 1970, and according to UN estimates, this number could double again by 2050 if nothing is done about it.

To achieve a sustainable economic system, Latin America and the Caribbean launched the Circular Economy Coalition, which aims to unite efforts between governments, companies and civil society to decouple economic growth from environmental degradation.