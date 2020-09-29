It is a crucial day for the public water and sanitation service. While Engie intends to drop the 29.9% stake it holds in Suez, the offer from Veolia – which has put 2.9 billion euros on the table to afford its historic competitor – expires this Wednesday. The file is sensitive and turns to the saga. Veolia has promised to deliver an improved offer to Engie before today, while Suez, which refuses this merger, has protected its water branch by placing it under the hat of a foundation in the Netherlands, which amounts to making it non-transferable. “Very courageous the one who would put his hand to cut the outcome of the case,” quips Vincent Huvelin, CGT coordinator of the Veolia group. And for good reason. The State, a 23.6% shareholder in Engie, will have to take part in the final decision. And if Jean Castex has been rather favorable to the merger between Veolia and Suez, believing that “the operation in question makes sense”, his Minister of the Economy, him, advances more cautiously. “I hope that we take the necessary time,” Bruno Le Maire repeated Tuesday, assuring that “the State will not give in to any pressure. We are not a week, fifteen days or three weeks away ”.

A pure capital-intensive operation, this game of three-cushion billiards nevertheless has real social, economic and even democratic implications.

1Towards soaring water prices

Veolia CEO Antoine Frérot is “Formal”. The takeover bid that his group is preparing for its historic competitor Suez will not result in an increase in the water tariff for consumers. Antoine Frérot, who plans to put the Suez water activity in France into the hands of the Meridiam investment fund, assures us that this “Partner (…) is committed to ensuring that the French do not pay more for their water”. Nothing is less sure… “Antoine Frérot lies about everything he says”, Slash Joël Josso sharply. Secretary of the Coordination Eau Île-de-France (association which brings together municipalities, elected officials, scientists and citizen groups), he denounces “A great Monopoly operation, which is played out to the detriment of users, elected officials and employees”. And the simple involvement of Meridiam in the assembly imagined by Veolia is proof of this for him: “When an investment fund is interested in this kind of market, there is money to be made. “ This risk of a price spike is also corroborated by a survey published in May 2018 by the association UFC-Que Choisir. Carried out on water tariffs according to the mode of management – municipal management or delegation to the private sector -, it revealed “Huge differences from one municipality to another”. For the Paca region alone, prices thus fluctuated from single to double between Aubagne (1.97 euros per m3), and its public municipal authority, and Marseille (3.71 euros per m3), under a delegation contract with Veolia. “The management must cover its operating costs and its investments while a private operator must reap profits, remunerate its shareholders. He must realize an additional margin ”, then explained Élisabeth Chesnais, author of the study.

“Imagine then in the event of a merger between Veolia and Suez … This new entity will be even more powerful to impose its tariffs”, fears Jérémie Chomette, director of the Danielle-Mitterrand-France Libertés Foundation. “As soon as water is delegated, prices increase and taking into account the most precarious takes a back seat”, he continues. Sometimes, the financial interests of large groups take precedence over legality. So, “Despite the ban since 2013, Veoli continued to cut off the water for bad payers until 2018 ”, recalls Jérémie Chomette, whose foundation campaigns for the generalization of social pricing. Admittedly, this differentiated pricing exists among private operators, “But the catching up is done on the upper brackets and not necessarily those of very rich people”, explains the director of the Danielle-Mitterrand Foundation. “When the pressure of a changeover to public management makes private operators move, they lower their prices by compensating for the shortfall by reducing investments in the network or cutting staff”, adds Joël Josso.

2Communities up against the wall

Faced with Veolia’s plans – which have never been the subject of a parliamentary debate, as Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the PCF and deputy for the North, recently denounced – local elected representatives of all stripes are raising their voice. In a column (published by point), they worry about seeing, “For the first time, an operator of the public water service (…) operated by an investment fund, without any guarantee of the very notion of public service”. They denounce a takeover bid that would distort “The game of healthy and fair competition”, creator of “Ever more innovative solutions”.

“The creation of a single private group risks making communities captive in the face of a giant that will rain and shine in the area”, Yannick Nadesan fears for his part. Communist deputy at the town hall of Rennes and vice-president of Water in the Rennes basin, he was the architect, in 2015, of the transition to direct management of water by the community under the leadership of a local public company ( SPL). Public control that allows “To better manage the resource and create a a virtuous economic system where the approximately 3 million euros per year generated by the SPL return to the territory ”, explains the chosen one. For him, the emergence of a public offer has actually broken a system of “False competition” organized by private operators who “Have largely agreed on the tariffs”. In such a context, to imagine moreover that Veolia absorbs Suez would amount to definitively wiping out competition from private operators in an already highly concentrated sector. “Local elected officials, who have not anticipated the transition to public management – which takes between three and four years to prepare the ground – will find themselves stuck”, Yannick Nadesan analysis.

It is a groundswell: large metropolises or rural communities, the “remunicipalisation” of water management is inexorably gaining momentum. “At the beginning of the 2000s, 28% of the French population was served by a public operator, today it is 40%”, indicates Régis Taisne, of the National Federation of Granting Authorities and Regies (FNCCR). “Before, the big companies offered turnkey solutions to mayors who were often afraid to embark on a management process”, notes Jérémie Chomette, (Danielle-Mitterrand-France Libertés Foundation). “But now, many municipalities have started doing it and it is working”, he continues. The advantages of public management are apprehended over the long term. “The philosophy between direct management and delegation diverges. When it comes to investing in the network, to avoid too much chlorination and preserve the resource, a private company, whose concession contract runs for eight or ten years, has no interest in releasing depreciable investments. over eighty years ”, considers Joël Josso. The secretary of the Île-de-France Water Coordination goes even further. For him, no company should manage water: “It is a common good which must escape the logic of the market and on which it should be prohibited to make money. “

3 job cuts by the thousands

“Everyone knows perfectly well what is at stake in terms of jobs when this kind of capitalist operation succeeds”, says, exasperated, Wilhem Guette, CGT coordinator of the Suez group (30,000 employees in France). Trade unionist fears between 2,000 and 2,500 job cuts “In duplicate”, in the “Support, administrative, human resources, purchasing departments, customer services…”. But not only. “Including during operations, the social balance sheet can be heavy, for example when two sites, Veolia and Suez, are too close geographically. “ An analysis shared by the inter-union CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, CFDT of the group and even the management of Suez, which estimates that 10,000 positions, half of which in France, could be threatened by this merger.

At Suez employees, worried, are mobilizing to save the independence of their company. This is the case with Annabelle. Attached to the construction service of drinking water / wastewater plants, it fears that its service will disappear altogether. “Veolia stopped this activity a few years ago born, I don’t see why he would suddenly take it back. “ For his part, Vincent Huvelin is less alarmist. Coordinator of CGT Veolia, he admits that around 300 positions are likely to be duplicated in the head offices of the two companies, which employ 800 people (Veolia) and 750 people (Suez). However, “We demanded guarantees on their reclassifications. Antoine Frérot is committed to it, which is not difficult in a sector where 200,000 employees are affected by this merger ”, explains the trade unionist. For Vincent Huvelin, “There are no good and bad bosses in this business. A capitalist remains a capitalist and, for us, he assures, the most important thing is that we manage to obtain a single status for all employees of the public water and sanitation service. “ It is, he concludes, “The only way to protect ourselves in the event of a change of shareholders, management or loss of a market”.